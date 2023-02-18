Forum of Indian Food Importers, Expressed its Solidarity to Turkiye, at This Challenging Moment

Business Wire India
Mr. Pankaj Singhal, Founder Director FIFI, said after the meeting. “We heard that two earthquakes, followed by a winter storm compounded the misery in Turkiye and we were moved by the remark made by Ambassador Sunel, Dost kara gunde belli olur (a friend in need is a friend indeed).” He further added that “We are thankful to the FIFI members who have joined hands to support a fellow nation in the hours of utmost need. While the amount handed over to Ambassador Sunel is just a token of our solidarity and that we will continue to offer assistance to the best of our capabilities.”
While FIFI will continue to consolidate the aid effort by its members and stakeholders they have also offered help in assistance clearance of goods to be exported out of India. Upon being asked about the subject engagement Mr. Amit Lohani, Founder Director of FIFI was quoted saying, “The earthquake in Turkey was a tragic event that caused significant damage and loss of life. We welcome the Reserve bank of India and the Government of India’s swift and decisive action by granting special permission to open a rupee account by the Turkish Embassy in India, which is enabling direct and easy contributions to the relief efforts. Unfortunately, a few incidents have been reported about the fraudulent activities of taking money into a fake account. Thus, with this platform, we strongly urge the donors to send the donations directly to the Turkish Embassy Earthquake INR account and not get duped by any indirect non-trusted source request (Account Number 409001919272; IFSC Code: RATN0000400, RBL Bank, Malcha Marg, New Delhi). Furthermore, we also urge the supporters to kindly focus on offering the required support and it might be helpful for people to check what is needed at the time of donation. Currently, beyond cash donation, it will be of more value to offer winter tents, sleeping bags, blankets, and related material.” He was further quoted saying, “The news might move from the front page but, the re-establishment is a long time effort thus, we press on the need of unrelenting support to those in need.”