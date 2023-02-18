Press Release India

Impetus Technologies Ranked 4th in Dream Companies to Work for 2023

By dssenthil Feb 18, 2023

Impetus Technologies, a leading cloud and data engineering company, is ranked 4th in ‘Dream Companies to Work For 2023’ by the World HRD Congress. This recognition is a testament to Impetus’ commitment to creating a positive and supportive work culture for its employees, and highlights its efforts to foster collaboration, improve employee satisfaction, and a better work experience for everyone.

“We are thrilled with this spectacular ranking from the World HRD Congress,” said Sanjeev Agrawal, Senior VP of Human Empowerment & Operations of Impetus Technologies. “At Impetus, we believe that our employees are the cornerstone of our success, and we are committed to creating a work environment that supports their growth and well-being. We’re proud to have a workplace culture that values our employees and supports their growth and well-being. We believe this culture is a key factor in our success, and we are honored to receive this recognition from the World HRD Congress. This award is a tribute to our team’s hard work and dedication.”

The World HRD Congress is a leading organization that recognizes companies for their efforts to create a positive work environment and support the growth and development of their employees. Impetus was selected for this recognition based on a comprehensive evaluation process that considered a range of factors, including employee satisfaction, work-life balance, and opportunities for professional development.

