Extramarks Education Wins Best EdTech Company of the Year

Extramarks Education, a global provider of 360-degree learning and teaching solutions has bagged the “Best EdTech Company of the Year” award at the Education Innovation Awards hosted by Entrepreneur India.

The criteria for the awards focused on digital adoption, innovative classrooms tools, planning and execution of the various technology tools and the respective outcome. Extramarks provides a wide range of Smart learning and teaching solutions for schools, teachers, and learners to supplement in-classroom and outside-classroom education. The company’s robust school-based solutions offer a seamless, integrated learning environment with a ready-to-use curriculum-mapped repository, unlimited practice tests, and automated classroom-related activities to save time and increase teaching efficiency.

The ready-to-use solutions are imbibed with the proven pedagogy of the Learn-Practice-Test laced with modern technological features like gamified learning, digitalization of textbooks, assessments, and rich-crafted 2D-3D animated content.

“At Extramarks, we strive to create innovative and impactful solutions, and this recognition is a testament to our team’s commitment to leveraging technology to drive excellence in education. We are humbled to be recognized for our contributions and remain dedicated to delivering exceptional learning experiences for students and educators alike,” said Arpit Agarwal, Vice President Marketing, Extramarks Education.

