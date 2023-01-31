Andersen Global Caps Another Year of Strong Growth with the Addition of 11 New Member Firms Worldwide

Business Wire India

Andersen Global, the worldwide leader in tax and legal services, welcomes 11 member firms to its platform, increasing its ability to provide independent, multidisciplinary, borderless service to its global clients. Through its member and collaborating firms, Andersen Global has over 13,000 professionals and a presence in over 390 locations in more than 170 countries on six continents, giving it one of the largest global footprints among multinational, multidisciplinary professional services firms.

New member firms of the organization include:

A&A Tax (Australia)

Law Firm SAJIĆ (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

CN Law (Burundi)

Nimba Conseil (Guinea)

Saint Lawrence Tax Consultancy (Jordan)

Unicase (Kazakhstan)

Halim Hong & Quek (Malaysia)

Tax & Legal Advisers LLC (Tajikistan)

ECC Denetim (Turkey)

MCG Legal (Turkey)

Intuit Management Consultancy (United Arab Emirates, Singapore, India)



“As a firm, we’ve taken tremendous strides in the last year to deepen our capabilities across key markets and specialties, including mergers and acquisitions, valuation and global mobility, to become a true one-stop-shop for our multinational clients,” said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. “These member firms reinforce our global approach, further unify the Andersen brand, and enable us to deliver seamless global service, positioning us well for continued growth.”

Andersen Global has grown rapidly since its establishment in 2013. Over the past five years alone, the global organization has expanded into more than 150 countries, averaging more than a deal per week during that time. In 2022 alone, Andersen Global added a new presence or expanded its current footprint in more than 50 new locations and increased its ranks by over 2,000 professionals.

Countries in which Andersen announced an expanded presence in 2022 include:

Africa

Bangladesh, Central African Republic, Chad, Ethiopia, Ghana, Mali, Rwanda, and Tanzania

Americas and the Caribbean

Brazil, the British Virgin Islands, Canada, Guadalupe, Montserrat

Asia and Asia Pacific

Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, New Zealand, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, and Thailand

Europe

Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom

Middle East

Pakistan

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 13,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 390 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

