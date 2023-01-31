The World’s 1st Home Bar Festival by THE VAULT

Business Wire IndiaTHE VAULT HOME BAR FESTIVAL set to be a one-of-a-kind festival in the world, is dedicated to inspiring fine spirits enthusiasts interested in curating their personal home bar collections, over two days.



The festival will have four verticals wherein the brands will get to engage with the audience in spaces specially created to heighten the sensory experience of a fine spirits explorer:

TASTE: Here is where the distillers and brands get to interact with the visitors in a one-on-one engagement. Through tasting pours, the brands will get to share the history, the story of the spirit, its personality and character, and enthrall the visitors with their creations.

100+ handcrafted spirits from around the world and 20+ master distillers will be available for in-depth conversations at the festival



DISCOVER: This unique, multi-sensory space will be used in collaboration with brands to design, execute and engage the audience using spirits in more unconventional ways.

Over 6 unique experiences co-hosted by Prateek Bhaktiani of Ether, Kunali Dattoobhai of Sucres Des Terres, Subko & more. The experiences will be accompanied by the DISCOVER BAR featuring 12 global whisky and rum labels that are not only being seen for the first time in India, but are in fact, rare to find anywhere.

Also, releasing at the festival is a limited edition single malt which will only be available for pre-orders at the festival.



LISTEN: In a special theater setting, expect fascinating conversations with a curious audience to tell a story.

Apart from the best and brightest from the fine spirits industry, there will be an impressive list of panelists including: Gauri Devidayal – Co-founder, Food Matters Group & esteemed podcast host, Shreya Soni- Delhi Secret Supper Club, Anjali Batra- Gin Explorers Club, Aditi Dugar- Masque, Chef Avinash Martins- Cavatina, Minakshi Singh- Side Car and Atul Kasbekar-Photographer & Film Producer and many more.



INDULGE: Handpicked Mixologists from the World’s Best Bars will enthrall the audience in creative expressions of their mixology. Exclusive and ticketed, the evening promises to turn up the electricity by a few notches for cocktail lovers.

The festival will be bringing together the world’s #1 bar Paradiso, Barcelona and two world-class bars that frequently appear in the World’s 50 Best Bars list; Lost & Found Drinkery, Cyprus and Le Club, Japan.



Commenting on the announcement of the festival, Keshav Prakash, Founder and Chief Curator, says, “We at THE VAULT have been consistently striving to feel the pulse of fine spirits enthusiasts and connoisseurs and elevate their experiences to something unlike anything seen before in India. With ever more discerning drinkers, it isn’t a surprise that India is soon poised to be one of the World’s largest ‘AT-HOME’ consumption markets for Craft & Fine Spirits. More and more fine artisan spirits are making their way into intimate gatherings at homes. This changing and encouraging visage of India, has led to us envisioning and hosting THE VAULT HOME BAR FESTIVAL.”

Anand Virmani, Co-Founder, Nao Spirits and the maker of Hapusa Gin echoes Keshav’s thoughts “Going out for a drink has long been filled with curiosity and excitement, and it’s only recently that all our personal bars at home have started to reflect some of the same. The pandemic has forced us indoors and given us all the time and desire to explore the nuances of the drink at home so this celebration of the home bar is a timely one!”



With an expected 3000+ visitors and guests, THE VAULT HOME BAR FESTIVAL is here on going to be a yearly destination. Through this festival, The Vault hopes that by engaging the craft spirits explorers in various experiences, they will add a whole new repertoire to their at-home hosting, by bringing in their preferences and personality to it.



Rishi Walli, Senior Commercial Director, Beam Suntory India shares, “Our participation in the Vault Home Bar Festival allows us an opportunity to cater to India’s discerning and growing fine spirits enthusiasts, who can taste, discover, listen, and indulge while experiencing the finer nuances of premium and diverse range of spirits. The outlook for alcoholic beverages has seen a positive shift due to a greater preference for premium spirits and quality F&B experiences that are increasingly being fostered by festivals like Vault. Consumers nowadays are curating home bars with luxury and super-premium spirits for at-home smaller group experiences, signaling the rise of Premiumisation. Home consumption and experimenting with cocktail culture are also expected to remain relevant given its safe, engaging, and fulfilling.”



The whole team at THE VAULT has been striving to build a culture of fine spirits appreciation in India and beyond, and they believe that the festival will be a space for such conversations, connections, tips and trivia that the visiting fine spirits enthusiasts from around the country can gather from craft distillers, industry experts, F&B pioneers and world mixologists who are traveling to be there from around the world.



Access all the information related to the festival on https://vaulthomebarfest.com/ or follow The Vault Home Bar:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/vaulthomebar/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VaultHomeBar

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@vaulthomebar

Listen in on a special podcast episode featuring founder Keshav Prakash https://bit.ly/KeshavsExclusivePodcastEpisode

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...