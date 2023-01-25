Embassy REIT Delivers Record 4.4 Million Square Feet Leases YTD FY2023

Business Wire India

Leased 4.4 msf YTD FY2023 across 71 deals including 19 deals totaling 1 msf in Q3; Achieved around 90% of annual guidance

Grew Net Operating Income by 13% YoY and distributed 100% of payouts for the 15th consecutive quarter

Accelerated development on 6.6 msf of active growth pipeline, Rs 30bn capital investment, expected to add Rs 8bn to NOI and generate attractive 24% yield

​Embassy Office Parks REIT (NSE: EMBASSY / BSE: 542602) (‘Embassy REIT’), India’s first listed REIT and the largest office REIT in Asia by area, reported results today for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. The Board of Directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited (‘EOPMSPL’), Manager to Embassy REIT, at its Board Meeting held earlier today, declared a distribution of Rs 5,033 million or Rs 5.31 per unit for Q3 FY2023. The record date for the Q3 FY2023 distribution is 03 February, 2023, and the distribution will be paid on or before 09 February, 2023.



Vikaash Khdloya, Chief Executive Officer of Embassy REIT, said,



“Amidst a highly volatile global macro environment, Embassy REIT delivered yet another strong quarter of business performance. Our 4.4 msf year-to-date leasing remains robust, we’ve accelerated our highly accretive 6.6 msf development growth, and we’re on track to achieve our annual guidance, even as global earnings forecasts soften. The Indian office market continues to benefit from the offshoring megatrend and has outshined global office markets. Embassy REIT is ideally positioned to deliver value to unitholders given our scale, world-class properties, embedded growth potential and our fortress balance sheet.”



Business Highlights

Leased 1 msf across 19 deals in Q3 at 13% leasing spreads, with YTD total leasing of 4.4 msf across 71 deals

Increased same-store occupancy to 88% and expanded occupier base to 230

Recognized as the world’s largest ‘USGBC LEED platinum certified office portfolio’ (1)

Financial Highlights

Grew Net Operating Income by 13% YoY to Rs 7,049 million, with healthy operating margin of 81%

Announced distributions of Rs 5,033 million or Rs 5.31 per unit, marking 15th consecutive quarter of 100% payouts

Maintained strong balance sheet with low 27% leverage, attractive 7.2% debt cost, and a AAA/Stable credit rating

Growth Highlights

Accelerated development on 6.6 msf active growth pipeline, Rs 30 bn capital investment expected to add Rs 8 billion to Net Operating Income upon stabilization

Launched 0.4 msf new office block at Embassy TechVillage, Bangalore at highly accretive 24% yield

Continued to evaluate the non-binding acquisition offers for 7.1 msf across Chennai and Bangalore

