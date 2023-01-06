Hisense Announces Plans to Bring Matter Support to its Smart Home Products Globally

Business Wire India

The Hisense Group is pleased to announce that it has joined the Connectivity Standards Alliance and will bring support for the Matter protocol to its products starting in 2023, helping to simplify and elevate consumers’ experience through seamless integration and interoperability of all their smart home devices. Hisense Group’s portfolio includes consumer electronics and home appliance brands such as Hisense, Toshiba, Gorenje, ASKO, and ATAG, as well as smart device platforms such as ConnectLife and VIDAA.

These brands will grow to include Matter compatible electronics and appliances going forward.

Matter is a new, open smart home protocol supported by many companies, both major leaders and smaller players, creating an unmatched force in the future of smart homes. Matter strives to ensure seamless connectivity of all devices, from a lightbulb to smart TVs to major domestic appliances, without worrying about compatibility.

“As the world’s #2 and China’s #1 TV manufacturer and a top tier manufacturer for home appliances, Hisense is committed to enhancing consumers’ lives and experiences with the adoption of Matter,” said David Gold, President of Hisense USA. “Matter will enable consumers to enjoy all the core features and benefits that the Hisense Group’s products offer while integrating seamlessly with their preferred apps and smart devices to help streamline and maximize their smart home setup.”

“The adoption of Matter by our member Hisense is another example of a global consumer electronics company seeing the value that it brings to the IoT ecosystem, delivering a more secure, open standard that benefits consumers and manufacturers alike,” said Chris LaPre, Head of Technology, Connectivity Standards Alliance. “We’re excited to see how quickly the standard is becoming a must-have component to categories like televisions and appliances, and we value the global scale that Hisense brings to the table.”

Thanks to Matter, users will be able to use all their Matter enabled smart devices on the same platform. Once set up, it will be easy to connect all Matter devices with preferred apps and ecosystems and enable the use of basic applications – such as the simple operation of devices and integration into smart home systems. With that, upcoming generations of smart devices from the Hisense Group will be Matter compatible.

About Hisense

Hisense is headquartered in Qingdao, China. In the past 54 years, Hisense has always been adhering to the core values of “Integrity, Innovation, Customer Focus, and Sustainability” and the development strategy of “Sound Technological Foundation and Robust Operation”. The business covers areas including multimedia, home appliances, IT intelligent information and modern service industries. With the rapid development in recent year, Hisense business is expended to more than 160 countries and regions. Smart TV which is the core of Hisense B2C business has always been at the forefront of the global industry. Besides B2C, Hisense is also in the global leading place in B2B industries including Intelligent Transportation, Precision Medicine and Optical Communications.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230105005382/en/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...