Hughes Systique Wins the Best Security Practices in IT-ITES Sector in the SME Category at the 17th Edition of NASSCOM-DSCI’s AISS 2022

Business Wire India
The award highlights the immense contribution of HSC’s IT & Data security team and their strategic, proactive, and innovative security and privacy efforts to help the organization address real risks, build resilience, increase trustworthiness, and create a conducive environment for doing business and thus enabling the organization to harness data protection as a lever for business growth. On winning the prestigious award, Mr Pandita said, “We are honoured to receive this Award from NASSCOM-DSCI, and it reflects what we practice every day. HSC has continuously invested in creating next-gen solutions that leverage cutting-edge technology.”
For this event, HSC showcased its strong expertise in the security industry primarily in the following four key areas, along with many more steps taken to improve the overall InfoSec posture:
Data Protection from increasing Ransome ware Attacks – Deployed solution with Data Backup to the cloud with Ransomware Protection, and this is going to help us in responding quickly if any crises arise in the future by protecting backup data against external ransomware threats
Addressing Vulnerabilities & patches – SaaS Based Centralised Patch Management & Vulnerabilities Solution for keeping endpoints secure and up to date for both on-prem and WFH Users
Incident Detection and response – Deployed Industry Leading NextGen SIEM Solution for early detection and Continuous monitoring of incidents at various stages to spot the signs of abnormal behaviour across 1200+ endpoints
3rd Party Risk Management – Comprehensive approach for Third Party Services(Cloud/Vendor) Risk Assessment exercise periodically.