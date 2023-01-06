Lenovo Introduces Feature-Packed Devices and Solutions at CES that Deliver Users a More Personalized Experience

Business Wire India

Today at CES® 2023, Lenovo™ unveiled the latest lineup of devices and solutions focused on innovation and improving the user experience. From new form factors, beautiful design-led products, and innovative uses of AI, the new portfolio gives consumers and business users a more personalized technology experience.

The new portfolio also demonstrates Lenovo’s commitment to ESG in line with its vision of achieving net-zero by 2050 aligned to Science Based Target initiatives, Lenovo continues to focus on supporting a circular economy by increasing the use of recycled materials in its products and packaging, and collaborating with industry partners to help increase energy efficiency of its devices

Premium Consumer Devices Spotlight Innovation in Unexpected Ways

Lenovo introduced bold new products to address the wide-ranging needs of the modern consumer. The new, cutting-edge Yoga Book 9i hails a new chapter for Yoga with incredible innovation, premium style, and performance for versatile experiences. Redefining what an all-in-one desktop computer could look like, with the design-led Yoga AIO 9i. The new Yoga Slim 6i (14”, 8), known as Lenovo Slim 7 (14”, 8) in the U.S., is an exquisitely designed, portable, yet powerful device. Thin, lightweight, and attractive, this laptop empowers users to work and create content easily, whether on the move or at home.

Lenovo also introduced refreshes of its Yoga 9i (14”, 8) and Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13”, 8), both featuring up to 13th Gen Intel Core processors, delivering an even more impressive performance to enhance versatility and productivity. Also, the refreshed Yoga 6 (13”, 8) laptop is power-forward and refreshed with the latest AMD Ryzen™ 7000 series processors and enhanced battery to handle longer remote work sessions.

In tablets, the feature-rich Lenovo Tab Extreme and Lenovo Smart Paper digital notepad deliver exciting capabilities for school, home, and beyond. The Lenovo Tab Extreme is Lenovo’s biggest and most powerful tablet yet, featuring a dual-hinge keyboard design2; unique, protective storage compartment is created within the main hinge of the stand for the included Lenovo Precision Pen 3.

Lenovo’s Project Chronos concept (formal name forthcoming) is a new technology that captures a user’s movement. It enables them to interact with and perform activities in 3D virtual worlds without glasses or wearables, making it easier than ever before for users to enter 3D-rendered virtual environments.

Innovative Technology for SMBs With a Twist

Lenovo announced an innovative new model in the ThinkBook Plus series that reimagines its strong heritage of the twistable form factor, with a dual rotating display that features an OLED panel on one side and a colorful e-Ink screen on the other. Lenovo also unveiled its latest ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 laptop powered by high performance components. This device features an innovative Lenovo Magic Bay modular accessory design with magnetic pin connector allowing easy expansion for optionally included Lenovo Magic Bay 4K Webcam, Lenovo Magic Bay LTE or Lenovo Magic Bay Light accessories.

Also, Lenovo introduced a new ThinkBook 13x Gen 2 Wireless Dock combining several wireless technologies to create a virtually cable-free docking and charging solution. Finally, Lenovo unveiled the latest in the portfolio of Tiny form factors. ThinkCentre neo 50q is a 1L space-saving desktop designed specifically for SMB customers.

Stylish and Smarter Ecosystem of Gaming Products

The 2023 Lenovo Legion lineup of battle-ready PCs, monitors, and accessories set a new standard in PC gaming that give gamers the edge they need to top leaderboards. New for 2023 is the Lenovo LA AI chip, the world’s first dedicated AI chip on a gaming laptop3, installed on the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 and 7i (16”, 8) laptops and the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 and 5i (16”, 8) laptops. Lenovo AI Engine+, powered by the Lenovo LA AI chip, deploys a software machine learning algorithm to optimally tune system performance.

On the desktop front, the new generation of Lenovo Legion towers stand at the pinnacle of extreme power and performance, with the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i (34L, 8) and Lenovo Legion Tower 5i (26L, 8) featuring up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ desktop processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series GPUs, while the Lenovo Legion Tower 5 (26L, 8) features up to AMD® Ryzen™ 9 processor and AMD Radeon™ RX 7000 series or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs. To round out the portfolio, Lenovo Legion’s newest monitors include the new 27-inch Lenovo Legion Y27f-30 FHD and 27-inch Lenovo Legion Y27qf-30 QHD displays that are engineered to meet the demands of gamers and content creators alike.

ThinkPad X1, ThinkPhone, ThinkVision and Lenovo Go Power Hybrid Working

Lenovo revealed its latest ThinkPad X1 laptops featuring recycled materials1, updated Lenovo Commercial Vantage software designed to highlight settings that can improve energy efficiency, and a new Lenovo View application, offering advanced computer vision technology for enhanced video image quality and tools for collaboration, security, and digital wellness. The latest line of ThinkVision monitors leads with the ultra-bright ThinkVision P27pz-30 and P32pz-30 mini-LED displays followed by ThinkVision’s newT-series VOIP monitors built for hybrid work, featuring an integrated Microsoft Teams functionality, 5MP cameras, dual microphones, and speakers. Lenovo also introduced its latest professional-grade 4K ThinkVision P-series monitors and, for the home, new value-conscious Lenovo L-series monitors. Completing an efficient hybrid eco-system are new accessories, including the unique Lenovo Go Desk Station, Lenovo Go 4K Pro Webcam, and Lenovo Professional Wireless Rechargeable Combo Keyboard and Mouse.

In celebrating the recent 30th anniversary of ThinkPad, meet the Lenovo ThinkPhone by Motorola, which is engineered to bring businesses a smartphone experience with the same trusted quality and reliability present on every Lenovo Think-branded device. This device arrives with a set of productivity experiences – Think 2 Think – that allows business end-users to enjoy seamless device integration between ThinkPhone and a ThinkPad. To ensure the device operates at peak performance for years to come, it is packed with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform, larger 6.6” FHD+ display and a 68W TurboPower universal charge that is able to charge both the phone and the PC.

Consumer Devices Delivering Next-Gen Features for Performance, Versatility, and Convenience

Lenovo’s latest generation of consumer devices are loaded with standout features and enhancements designed to help people connect with their passions and achieve their daily goals. With five new performance-driving and portable IdeaPad laptops (IdeaPad Pro 5i, IdeaPad Pro 5 Gen 8, IdeaPad Slim 5i, IdeaPad Slim 5 and IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook), the sleek and compact IdeaCentre Mini (1L, 8) desktop, a 9-inch Lenovo tablet (Lenovo Tab M9), and the versatile Lenovo 500 USB Type-C Universal Dock, these devices are designed for all the spaces and places in line with the on-the-go lifestyle of today’s consumer. Whether working, studying, creating, or just catching up with friends out of town, these new products offer speed, versatility, and convenience to suit their needs wherever they are.

Supporting Services and Software

In addition to these premium hardware options, Lenovo offers a range of device health, support, and protection services to help keep products running at peak condition and more secure, like its latest cloud-based security software Lenovo Smart Lock4. For an added level of convenience in supporting the laptops introduced today, Lenovo Premium Care Plus5 incorporates many of its services into one solution. This comprehensive service includes advanced hardware and software support, Accidental Damage Protection, an extended battery warranty, Lenovo Migration Assistant, and Lenovo Smart Performance – a self-diagnostic system health check found within Lenovo Vantage.

Lenovo continues 30th anniversary of the ThinkPad at CES 2023

Lenovo is continuing celebrations of ThinkPad’s 30th anniversary and bringing a virtual Think On Theater to CES and beyond. The Think On Theater will feature content from our Next 30, including Alice Aedy, Marcus John and Bjarke Ingels. To check out the virtual Think On Theater, visit Lenovo’s Virtual Showcase starting January 5.

1 Previous generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga and X1 Nano did not use recycled metals

2 Dual-hinge keyboard stand is sold separately in some markets

3 Based on internal research conducted as of October 24, 2022, comparing 16” gaming laptops distributed by global PC manufacturers shipping > 1 million units worldwide annually, and supported by the combination of a dedicated AI chip or AI engine and NVIDIA GeForce RTX TGP (140W+) graphics.

4 Lenovo Smart Lock is available through Lenovo Vantage and only applicable on Lenovo PCs with Windows 10 or 11.

5 Premium Care Plus products are applicable to the desktops, laptops and tablets in this announcement, and are subject to availability. The service is available in select markets and service level may vary by geographic location. Lenovo reserves the right to alter product offerings and specifications at any time, without notice.

