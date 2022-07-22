ASM Global’s Asia Pacific Presence Expands With Announcement of Strategic Partnership With Malaysian Government for Kuala Lumpur Sports City Management

Business Wire India

Largest Such Complex in Region Massive 87,400-Seat Malaysia National Stadium—Largest in Asia Outside North Korea—and 16,000-Seat Axiata Arena Join ASM Global’s Portfolio of 350 Venues Worldwide



ASM Global, the world’s leading venue management company and producer of live experiences, has partnered with the Malaysian Ministry of Youth and Sports via Perbadanan Stadium Malaysia (PSM) to enhance existing operations and event activity at the Kuala Lumpur Sports City precinct, the largest sports complex in the region.

The announcement is a further step forward in the Malaysian government’s ambition to see the National Sports Precinct at Bukit Jalil develop a world-class reputation as the host of leading sports, entertainment and community events. It also expands ASM Global’s footprint in Asia with the addition of an iconic sports and events precinct, including the 87,400-seat Malaysia National Stadium.

The Malaysia National Stadium is not only the largest stadium in Asia outside North Korea, it is now the largest stadium in ASM Global’s worldwide collection.

ASM Global brings its vast industry experience in redefining the guest journey, implementing the latest technology, elevating F&B offerings, and the advantage of a regionally based team together with its commercial venue know-how, wide ranging event network and technical capabilities.

ASM Global President and CEO Ron Bension said, “We’re on a robust growth curve in this part of the world. The Kuala Lumpur Sports City precinct is representative of the types of projects we’re championing that significantly enrich the venue benefits and utilize our vast international expertise and best practices.”

Chairman and Chief Executive of ASM Global Asia Pacific and Gulf Region Harvey Lister AM said the group was delighted to be partnering with the management team at the iconic Kuala Lumpur Sports City in a joint endeavor to further establish the precinct as a vibrant community and event hub for the people of Malaysia.

“We firmly believe the Malaysia National Stadium and the Axiata Arena have the potential expressed by the Malaysia Sports Ministry, and we are proud to welcome the local teams and venues into our network of venues and support the precinct in helping deliver more events for the people of Malaysia and the region,” said Lister.

ASM Global will partner with local Malaysian company Sportswork Sdn Bhd in delivering services for Kuala Lumpur Sports City.

Malaysia Sports Minister, Y.B. Dato’ Seri Ahmad Faizal bin Dato’ Azumu, said, “We see this MOU as a great opportunity for PSM and ASM Global to enhance Kuala Lumpur Sports City to a premier destination in the global sports and event industry. Both National Stadium Bukit Jalil and Axiata Arena are iconic properties owned by the Malaysian people, and we owe them a responsibility to ensure these venues make us proud.”

ABOUT ASM GLOBAL

ASM Global is the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company’s elite venue network spans five continents with a portfolio of more than 350 of the world’s most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. asmglobal.com

ASM Global’s expanding family of facilities in the Asia Pacific includes the following venues:

Entertainment and Sports Arenas: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney; RAC Arena, Perth; Brisbane Entertainment Centre; Newcastle Entertainment Centre; Aware Super Theatre at ICC Sydney; BCEC Great Hall, Brisbane; Cairns Arena: Bangkok Arena and EM Live Theatre, Bangkok (under development), Coca Cola Arena, Dubai; Kai Tak Indoor Arena, Hong Kong; and Jeddah Arena, Saudi Arabia (under development).

Live Performance Theatres: Brisbane, Cairns, Darwin, Sydney, Kuala Lumpur and Bahrain.

Convention and Exhibition Centres: Brisbane, Cairns, Darwin, Newcastle, Sydney, Christchurch, Kuala Lumpur, Shenzhen, Bahrain (under construction) and Jeddah (under development).

Stadiums: Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane; Kai Tak Sports Park, Hong Kong (under construction); a significant ownership of VenuesLive, the operator of Stadium Australia, Sydney; CommBank Stadium, Parramatta; Optus Stadium, Perth, and service provider to WIN Stadium, Wollongong; McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle; Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Sydney; and Central Coast Stadium, Gosford.

