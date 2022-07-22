Neuraptive Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in a Phase 2 Trial of NTX-001 for the Prevention of Facial Paralysis and Provides Update on the Phase 2 Study of NTX-001 in Peripheral Nerve Injuries due to Trauma

Business Wire India

– Facial Paralysis Prevention study initiated and first patient enrolled evaluating the safety and efficacy of NTX-001 following facial nerve surgery

– Ongoing Trauma Phase 2 study hits enrollment milestone with topline data expected in 2nd half of 2023

Neuraptive Therapeutics, Inc. (Neuraptive), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics and medical products for the treatment of peripheral nerve injuries (PNI), today announced the enrollment of the first patient in its Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of NTX-001 compared to the standard of care in the treatment and prevention of facial paralysis.

“We are pleased to enroll our first patient in this important Phase 2 study which will further our understanding of the potential role of NTX-001 in an area of significant unmet medical need,” stated Evan Tzanis, Neuraptive’ s EVP and Head of R&D.

In addition, the company provided an update on the ongoing Phase 2 Trauma study. “As we continue to emerge from the global pandemic, we have seen a significant improvement in enrollment and expect topline results in the second half of 2023,” stated Tzanis. “We would like to thank the investigators and patients for their commitment to expanding treatment options that may improve patient outcomes even during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“With the initiation of our Facial Paralysis Prevention study, and our recent progress in the Trauma study, we are positioned to have two significant readouts in our proof-of-concept studies within the next 18 months, which is a significant step forward in development towards understanding an approval pathway for NTX-001,” stated Robert Radie, Chairman and CEO of Neuraptive. “These studies are a testament to Neuraptive’ s commitment to finding innovative solutions to improve outcomes for patients impacted by acute nerve injury repairs and reconstructive surgical procedures involving peripheral nerves. We look forward to providing updates on our progress in the future,” said Radie.

About the Facial Reanimation Study

A Phase 2a, multicenter, prospective, randomized, subject and evaluator blinded, controlled study evaluating the safety and efficacy of NTX-001 compared to standard of care in the treatment and prevention of facial paralysis requiring surgical repair.

For more information about the Facial Reanimation Study, visit ClinicalTrials.gov at NTx20202Clinicaltrials.gov.

For more information about the Acute Trauma Study, visit ClinicalTrials.gov at NTx20201Clinicaltrials.gov.

About Neuraptive

Neuraptive Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing novel therapeutics and medical products to address the unmet needs of physicians and patients impacted by peripheral nerve injuries. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, see www.neuraptive.com.

