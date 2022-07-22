BYD Hits the Japanese Passenger Vehicle Market with Three EV Models

Business Wire India

On July 21, BYD JAPAN Inc., a branch of BYD Company Limited in Japan, held a brand conference in Tokyo, marking BYD’s official entry into the passenger vehicle market in Japan. Three BYD models debuted at the conference – BYD ATTO 3, BYD DOLPHIN, and BYD SEAL.

BYD’s brand conference in Tokyo (Photo: Business Wire)

BYD ATTO 3 is slated to become the first BYD passenger vehicle sold in Japan, with sales expected to begin in January 2023. BYD DOLPHIN and BYD SEAL are expected to follow soon after, hitting the market in the middle and second half of 2023, respectively. These three EVs bring more choices and further enhance the local electric passenger vehicle market.

Wang Chuanfu, Chairman and President of BYD, said: “As one of the first enterprises to develop electric vehicles in the world, BYD has accumulated 27 years of expertise and experience in the field of new energy vehicles, and has mastered the advanced technologies spanning batteries, electric motors, electronic control systems and automotive-grade chips. Today, with the support and expectation of consumers, BYD officially hits the new energy passenger vehicle market in Japan. Through the joint efforts of BYD and the local NEV market, we are dedicated to leading the way in e-mobility for a better life.”

Liu Xueliang, General Manager of BYD Asia-Pacific Auto Sales Division, stated: “Starting from today, BYD, along with Japanese dealers and partners, will gradually establish a complete sales and service system to bring a low-carbon lifestyle and a better customer experience for the local people.”

BYD started serving Japanese customers with rechargeable batteries as early as 1999. Later, BYD began providing innovative new energy storage products, solar energy products, pure electric buses, pure electric forklifts, and other goods that expedited Japan’s green and sustainable development. BYD’s excellent operational performance has earned BYD an outstanding reputation in Japan.

Currently, BYD’s new energy vehicle footprint extends to over 400 cities and across 70 countries and regions on six continents. Driven by technological innovations, BYD is providing global customers with overall new energy solutions and helping to “Cool the Earth by 1℃.”

About BYD

BYD (Build Your Dreams) is a multinational high-tech company devoted to leveraging technological innovations for a better life. BYD now has four industries including Auto, Electronics, New Energy, and Rail Transit. Since its foundation in 1995, the company quickly developed solid expertise in rechargeable batteries and has become a relentless advocate of sustainable development, successfully expanding its renewable energy solutions globally with operations in over 50 countries and regions. Its creation of a Zero Emissions Energy Ecosystem, comprising affordable solar power generation, reliable energy storage, and cutting-edge electrified transportation, has made it an industry leader in the energy and transportation sectors. BYD is a Warren Buffet-backed company and is listed both on the Hong Kong and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges. More information on the company can be found at http://www.byd.com.

