Finnable Ties up with Lending Institution Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Business Wire IndiaOne of India’s fastest-growing financial start-ups has chosen to onboard Utkarsh Small Finance Bank as their digital lending partner for personal loans. With this partnership, Finnable aims at fulfilling its vision of #MakingYoungIndiaFinanciallyAble.

Finnable has made a name for itself by providing hassle-free loans to young professionals in India. Some of the services offered by the Finnable Personal Loan App include:

Personal Loan

Personal loans are usually opted for when an individual encounters an unexpected financial emergency or when making a splurge-worthy purchase. Simply put, if one has an urgent requirement for cash, all one needs to do is provide a few basic documents and avail the loan on Finnable. The app provides loans of up to 10 lakhs for salaried employees.

Travel Loan

As the name suggests, this type of loan is usually availed when there are travel plans in place, but one is falling short on finances. Whether one requires funds for a honeymoon, family vacation or a solo trip, Finnable would help and make all their travel plans come true.

Education Loan

If one requires funds to pursue higher education or continue their studies, they can avail education loan via the Finnable app. Furthermore, if one makes timely EMI payments, they also become eligible for a cashback of up to Rs 200 per month.

Marriage Loan

Weddings are an expensive affair, and one should not have to compromise on their special day due to a lack of funds. At times like these, one can apply for Finnable’s marriage loan.

Medical Loan

Unforeseen medical expenses can put a dent in savings. One can, in fact, opt for a medical loan from Finnable and avoid depleting all their savings in one go. Since the entire process can be completed quickly and easily, one does not have to worry about the funds and can opt for the best treatment available.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Amit Arora (Co-Founder) said, “We are thrilled to have Utkarsh Small Finance bank as our digital lending partner. This collaboration takes us one step closer to our vision of #MakingYoungIndiaFinanciallyAble. It would also help us enhance our distribution network as we aim to bring financial products to young professionals.”

