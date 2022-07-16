Fashion Forecast: Rainy Shoes to Grab This Monsoon From Mochi Shoes

Business Wire India





Mochi Shoes is one of the ultimate footwear destinations in India that curates trendy, functional, durable and quality footwear for men, women and kids. And with the onset of the monsoon season, the brand is all geared up with its refreshing selection of rainy shoes . They are an absolute must-have, especially if someone is planning to head out when it is pouring, along with other monsoon gears.Mochi Shoes’ collection of rainy footwear is truly meant to enhance monsoon experience, keeping feet dry and protected at all times. So, skim through the different varieties to shop for the ideal monsoon footwear from Mochi Shoes.

Slip-Ons: These are one of the best rainy shoes suitable for both men and women. Whether one feels comfortable in flip-flops or slides, can find and shop for different styles of slippers at Mochi Shoes. These shoes are ideal for monsoon as they are made from materials, such as PVC, synthetic leather, etc., which dry up quickly in case one steps into a puddle.

Floaters: These rainy shoes for men are open-toed sandals that feature straps over the inseam and around the ankle. They also have a velcro fastening, which provides the wearers with better support and protection. Furthermore, floaters are quite relaxing as they let feet breathe. Moreover, they look very sporty when paired with casual outfits, making them a great choice for daily use.

Clogs: These shoes are one of the most popular ones that have been witnessed even on the global runways. They are made from foam-based material Croslite, making the shoe significantly lightweight. Further, the material is water-friendly, which is pretty apt for the monsoons. Foam clogs also consist of ventilation ports for utmost breathability and a heel strap, securing feet. The brand that specialises in making clogs is Crocs, one can find their products in exquisite colours at attractive deals on Mochi Shoes.

Wedges: This is an excellent choice for ladies looking for heels in the monsoon season. Wedges are a highly fashionable, trendy and comfortable pair of rainy shoes for women. So, don’t compromise on the style factor and get hands on them today from Mochi’s expansive collection of heels.



Knowing that different rainy shoes are appropriate for monsoon, there is no stopping. Flaunt some style in these awesome shoes by shopping them online or at the local stores of Mochi Shoes.

