A Fascinating Selection of Rainy Shoes for Monsoon 2022 by Metro Shoes

Getting monsoon fashion game on point, especially the footwear, can often seem like a daunting task. However, with a brand like Metro Shoes at disposal, it is now easier than ever. The brand’s assortment of rainy shoes is specially designed to help one steps out during the monsoon in style. Founded in 1955, Metro Shoes is known for its diverse assortment of footwear products for men, women and kids. They have become synonymous with unmatched quality, skilled craftsmanship and premium design in the footwear industry. Although the brand kicked off as a single outlet in Mumbai, it has grown into a nationwide chain of trendy accessories along with shoes for men and women. Here are some of the most popular rainy shoes one can opt for this monsoon season:

Sandals

Sandals can be thought of as one of the most popular options for rainy shoes for women and men. Since they feature an open design, a backstrap and gripped soles, they are extremely comfortable and breathable. Metro Shoes’ widest range of rainy sandals features different colours as well as design options to suit every individual’s personal style.

Clogs

Clogs are the number one choice for many when it comes to the monsoon season. Not only do they provide arch support, but are also extremely lightweight, ensuring optimum comfort to the wearer. Regardless of whether one likes solid designs or quirky printed options, Metro Shoes has the perfect option for everyone. Furthermore, even if one is looking to shop for the latest option of Crocs LiteRide, Metro Shoes has the perfect collection for everyone. The biggest highlight of this collection is that it is crafted using a closed-cell material that is softer than the original Croslite.

Slippers

Minimalist and fashionable, slippers are another great choice for the monsoon season. The sole of slippers are quite sturdy, which reduces the chances of falling when outdoors. Furthermore, on Metro Shoes, slippers are available in a multitude of designs ranging from classic thongs to trendy sliders.

Ballerinas

As the name suggests, ballerina footwear are inspired by women’s ballet shoes . Metro Shoes’ collection has been masterfully crafted with thin soles and premium quality material to ensure maximum flexibility. Furthermore, it is secured with elastic and is closely locked to the foot to ensure optimal sturdiness to the wearer. How to Choose the Best Rainy Shoes? Having a deeper insight into the different types of rainy shoes available, it is also important that one understands how to shop for them as per their requirements. Here is what one needs to look for when shopping for rainy shoes:

Waterproof Properties

This is a no-brainer. The shoes that one chooses should feature water-resistant or waterproof properties. If not, it should at least be constructed of a material that dries quickly. Some of the options include rubber, EVA foam, Croslite etc.

Durability

Another important aspect that one needs to consider while choosing rainy shoes is their durability. Since these shoes are mostly constructed from rubber, PU or EVA foam, they are quite resistant to mud and slush, making them more durable. If one is looking for rainy shoes that would last a long time, one could go for options like clogs, Crocs and rubber slippers, among others from Metro Shoes.

Design

It is also crucial that the shoes one chooses feature a lightweight and breathable design to ensure that feet do not feel suffocated. Some of the best options one can choose are shoes from Crocs, slip-ons, slippers, etc. With this checklist in place, one can shop for their desired pair of rainy shoes without any hassle. And that is not all! Metro Shoes’ website also houses some of the latest footwear styles and designs for men and women that will keep everyone fashionable throughout the year. So check out their trendiest collection from favourite brands and take a pick from Metro Shoes today!

