Blue Yonder Names Duncan Angove as CEO

Blue Yonder, the leader in digital supply chain and omni-channel commerce fulfillment, today announced that Duncan Angove has been named as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Angove is a strategic business leader with decades of technology and leadership experience, previously holding senior executive roles at Infor, Oracle and Retek. Angove succeeds Mark Morgan who held the role of interim CEO since February 2022.

“We recognize the opportunity that Blue Yonder brings to Panasonic Connect’s growth as evidenced by our preparations for a stock exchange listing,” said Yasu Higuchi, CEO, Panasonic Connect and chairperson, Blue Yonder Board of Directors. “After careful consideration, we’re confident that Duncan’s proven track record growing companies such as Infor, Oracle and Retek, as well as his supply chain experience and working with customers, makes him the right leader to take Blue Yonder’s growth and innovation to the next level. We want to thank Mark Morgan for his effective leadership over the past five months while serving as interim CEO and for his many contributions to the company.”

Angove has more than 25 years of enterprise software and supply chain experience including serving as president of Infor, an industry cloud applications company with more than 70,000 customers. During his tenure, he helped lead the transformation of Infor into the first industry cloud company with over 60 million subscribers. This ultimately led to Infor’s successful sale to Koch Industries. He has also held senior executive roles at Oracle and Retek, and currently serves on Honeywell’s board of directors. Most recently, Angove served as managing partner of Arcspring, a technology-focused private equity firm built by technology operators, which he co-founded.

“I am excited to join such a proven supply chain software industry leader in Blue Yonder. The supply chain is at the forefront of every organization’s C-level conversation and has never been more important. Having spent years in every part of the supply chain and the retail industry, I look forward to working with the collective team to lead us into what’s next for the future of supply chain and omni-channel fulfillment,” said Angove.

Angove takes the reins of a company well positioned for continued growth and innovation. Blue Yonder is the only company recognized a Leader in three Gartner Magic Quadrant reports1 covering Supply Chain Planning, Transportation Management Systems and Warehouse Management Systems. In 2021, the company grew to over $1.1 billion in annual revenue, with SaaS annual recurring revenue of $475 million. The company has also won numerous workplace culture and recognition awards, including being named a Great Place to Work. Blue Yonder’s more than 3,000 global customers include some of the world’s leading brands, including 70 of the Top 100 consumer products goods companies, 61 of the Top 100 manufacturers, 68 of the Top 100 retailers, and 11 of the Top 15 third-party logistics companies.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our end-to-end, cognitive business platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to best fulfill customer demand from planning through delivery. With Blue Yonder, you’ll unify your data, supply chain and retail commerce operations to unlock new business opportunities and drive automation, control and orchestration to enable more profitable, sustainable business decisions. Blue Yonder – Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.

