BAI Opens Nominations for the 2022 Global Innovation Awards Honoring Financial Leaders and Organizations Making a Significant Impact on Financial Services

For the 12th year, BAI, a nonprofit independent organization that delivers the financial services industry’s most actionable insights, is celebrating innovative achievements in the financial services industry with the annual BAI Global Innovation Awards. The awards honor the global leaders and organizations who pursue bold solutions for leveraging customer insights; implementing new powerful technologies; or improving the lives of employees, customers, clients and/or communities.

The BAI Global Innovation Awards is open to financial services organizations across the globe, including banks, credit unions, fintechs, advisors and service providers. The program provides an excellent platform for organizations to showcase their culture of innovation and to be recognized as a leader in the industry. The awards will be adjudicated by the BAI Innovation Circle Judges, an international panel of industry innovators and influencers.

The biggest change for 2022 is that the program is not limiting nominations to specific categories. Innovations can be anything financial services related to improving business or retail customer relationships, leading organizational changes or improvements, or serving communities. Winners will be recognized across social media and press releases and have the opportunity to share their innovations in BAI podcasts, webinars, and the BAI Banking Strategies Newsletter.

BAI is also adding a new award for 2022, the Rising Star Award. This award will honor up-and-coming leaders in the financial services industry. Judges will look for candidates who are innovative, passionate, intellectually curious, and making a positive impact on financial services.

Nominations will be accepted through August 26, 2022. Finalists will be announced in November 2022 and the winners will be recognized in December 2022. The nomination form is available at www.bai.org/globalinnovations.

About BAI

As a nonprofit, independent organization, BAI has delivered the financial services industry’s most actionable insights for more than 95 years, helping leaders make smart business decisions every day. We provide in-depth, proprietary research to more than 40 of the top US banks, support more than 2,100 financial services organizations with compliance and professional development training, provide trusted, relevant thought leadership through BAI Banking Strategies reports, podcasts and webinars, andofferspecialized events and programs. For more information, visit www.bai.org.

