The Estée Lauder Companies Elects a New Member to Its Board of Directors

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) announced today that Angela Wei Dong has been elected to its Board of Directors and that she has also joined the company’s Audit Committee, in each case effective as of July 11, 2022. Ms. Dong is Global Vice President and General Manager, Greater China, of NIKE, Inc. (“Nike”).

“We welcome Angela Wei Dong to our Board of Directors,” said William P. Lauder, Executive Chairman. “Angela’s impressive background and experience will provide our Board with valuable insights. In addition to her background in finance, Angela brings strong experience in strategic branding and marketing of consumer goods, in particular for Chinese consumers. We are excited that Angela has joined our Board.”

Ms. Dong, 48, joined Nike in 2005 and since then has held positions of increasing responsibility; she assumed her current role of Global Vice President and General Manager, Greater China, in 2015. Ms. Dong graduated from Tianjin University in China and received her MBA from Northwestern University and The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Ms. Dong is a Class III director (term expiring November 2023). The Board of Directors of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. now has 17 directors including Ms. Dong.

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers and marketers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. The company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

