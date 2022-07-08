Press Release India

Salesforce Debuts Marketing Cloud Engagement on Hyperforce in India

By Jul 8, 2022

Salesforce, (NYSE: CRM) the global leader in CRM, today announced that Marketing Cloud Engagement on Hyperforce will be available in India to new customers beginning in August 2022.
 
“India continues to be a strategic market for Salesforce, and customer success is a guiding value strengthening our presence in the region,” said Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO & Chairperson, Salesforce India. “With Marketing Cloud Engagement now available on Hyperforce in India, customers can build trusted relationships with their customers at scale on a secure and flexible platform supporting their growth plans.”
 
With Marketing Cloud Engagement on Hyperforce in India, new customers will be able to, securely and at scale, automate campaigns that leverage email, SMS, and more to guide their customers through their journey with a brand.
 
New customers will also have access to :
 

Local data storage. Customers can now choose to store data locally.
Built-in Trust. Marketing Cloud Engagement on Hyperforce is secure by default with consistent compliance controls to meet local and industry standards.
Performance at B2B and B2C scale. Marketing teams can be more productive with apps that run, fast and at scale.

 
To learn more about the Hyperforce Early Adopter Program in India, contact Salesforce at salesforce.com/hyperforce.

