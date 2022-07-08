Tessolve, a Hero Electronix Venture to Deploy Workelevate for Automated Employee Support

Business Wire India
“We are excited to partner with Workelevate. The platform will enable us to provide better support to our employees and improve their experience.” – Mr. Sundar M, Associate Director IT, Tessolve India
The Digital Workplace Service Automation Platform – Workelevate streamlines employee support services seamlessly through a rule-based chatbot that enables faster ticket resolutions, eliminates repetitive requests, and provides one-click remediations to end-users. Following an omnichannel approach, it allows employees to access support through the channel they prefer.
Led by automation, conversational chatbot, and a plethora of self-help capabilities that aim to resolve employee support requests (IT, HR & Admin/Field), Workelevate maximizes service desk efficiency for better hybrid work productivity. Developed by Progressive Infotech having over 2 decades of expertise in end-user experience management, Workelevate is adopted by some of the top Indian and global enterprises across industries.