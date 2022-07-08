EIG Completes Distribution of Harbour Energy plc Shares

Business Wire India

EIG, a leading institutional investor to the global energy and infrastructure sectors, today announced that it has distributed shares of Harbour Energy plc (HBR.L or the “Company”) held by Harbour North Sea Holdings Ltd. (“Harbour North Sea”) to EIG fund investors through a series of distributions. Following the merger of Premier Oil plc and Chrysaor Holdings Ltd., Harbour North Sea received 36.46% of the Company. EIG manages holdings in the Company through an investment fund via several holding companies (the “EIG Holding Structure”). The distribution of shares though the EIG Holding Structure will result in numerous regulatory filings.

EIG would like to make clear that:

No shares of the Company were sold as part of this distribution.

Following this distribution, EIG will remain the largest shareholder of the Company, holding approximately 16% of its outstanding shares through managed vehicles and proprietary ownership.

R. Blair Thomas and Steven Farris will remain as Chairman and Director, respectively, of the Company.

The distribution is a taxable event for certain EIG affiliated shareholders, so some of these shareholders may sell shares to cover such tax obligations as and when necessary.

“Today, EIG has distributed shares in Harbour Energy to our fund investors. As EIG is still the largest shareholder following the distribution, we remain committed to the sector, confident in the Company’s current strategy and supportive of its management team,” said R. Blair Thomas, EIG’s Chief Executive Officer.

About EIG

EIG is a leading institutional investor to the global energy and infrastructure sectors with $25.0 billion under management as of March 31, 2022. EIG specializes in private investments in energy and energy-related infrastructure on a global basis. During its 40-year history, EIG has committed $40.1 billion to the energy sector through 380 projects or companies in 38 countries on six continents. EIG’s clients include many of the leading pension plans, insurance companies, endowments, foundations and sovereign wealth funds in the U.S., Asia and Europe. EIG is headquartered in Washington, D.C. with offices in Houston, London, Sydney, Rio de Janeiro, Hong Kong and Seoul. For additional information, please visit EIG’s website at www.eigpartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005792/en/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...