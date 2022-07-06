Karnataka Charging Towards Becoming the Semiconductor Hub of India, Aiming to Get One OSAT/ATMP Facility Soon

Business Wire IndiaWith the aim to consolidate Karnataka’s position in the global Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) industry, the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) organized a Semiconductor Industry Connect 2022 to strengthen the industry in the state. The Semiconductor Industry Connect 2022 in Bengaluru is a platform for industry leaders, and policymakers to converge and identify a sustainable roadmap for a robust semiconductor ecosystem in Karnataka that goes to clusters Beyond Bengaluru.



Picking up from Semicon India 2022 organized in May 2022, the Semiconductor Industry Connect 2022 by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission will address the skills gap in the ESDM sector in India to help build an enriched infrastructure, provide necessary skills training, and generate employment opportunities in clusters.

Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N., Minister for Higher Education; IT & BT, Science & Technology; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Ms. Meena Nagaraj.C.N , IAS, Director, Directorate of Information Technology & Biotechnology, Government of Karnataka, Mr. B V Naidu, Chairman, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, Mr. K Krishna Moorthy, President & CEO, IESA, and Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission allied to share their views on fortifying Karnataka’s position in the ESDM space and creating a roadmap for 2025 for developing the Semiconductor ecosystem in Karnataka.



Valuable insights were discussed in the Semiconductor Industry Connect 2022 to boost the ESDM Ecosystem and create strong industrial partnerships Beyond Bengaluru in Karnataka. Key points discussed during the meet included plans for creating a dedicated Semiconductor Park in Karnataka and in Beyond Bengaluru clusters, extending Lahari Test Facility at Mysore to provide a Semiconductor Test facility to support the growth of the industry, leveraging the existing Design & Deployment Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme of Government of India for companies in Karnataka, strengthening the logistical and supply chain for Semiconductor companies, creating more VLSI trained resources for the design companies, Industry to support ESDM Clusters in Hubli and Mysore to build a holistic growth driven ecosystem for the semiconductor industry.



This comes at a time when the Government of India recently announced its Semiconductor Policy to promote the manufacturing of semiconductor chips in the country. The Government of Karnataka has already taken strategic steps toward developing a robust ESDM and semiconductor ecosystem in the state by developing the Electronics Manufacturing Clusters in Hubli and Mysuru. It is now imperative for the Government of Karnataka to broaden and strengthen the policies and consider framing a strategy to develop the semiconductor ecosystem in the state.



Speaking at the event, Dr. Ashwathnarayan C. N., Minister for Higher Education; IT & BT, Science & Technology; Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood said, “Karnataka has always been at the forefront leading the charge for technology space, contributing significantly to the country’s digital growth. KDEM has paved way for a new wave of digital transformation in Karnataka, especially in tier 2 and 3 centers. With ISMC and other ATMP facilities likely to come to Karnataka, the State is set to mark its presence by chalking a new chapter of growth for the semiconductor industry.”



The event also laid emphasis on ESDM focus clusters like Mysuru and Hubli to leverage the existing talent and ecosystem while focusing on KDEM’s role in skill development for the sector, thereby championing growth beyond Bengaluru.



Speaking at this momentous occasion Mrs. Meena Nagaraj, MD KITS, Government of Karnataka said policies like Special “Our ESDM Clusters at Hubli and Mysuru and our policies like special benefits where we are giving a subsidy of 25% on the land is the imp demand of the industry. Other benefits will now make the investments more attractive in these clusters. We are looking at more companies to leverage the same and would want to hear from the industry on how else the Government can support.”



Speaking at this momentous occasion Shri B V Naidu, Chairman, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission said, “KDEM has strived to promote Karnataka as the most preferred destination for frontier technologies and is led by industry anchors with the core objective of ‘By the industry and for the industry’. Through platforms like Semiconductor Industry Connect 2022, we aim to leverage and reinforce talent building, stimulate entrepreneurship and innovation throughout Karnataka.”



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sanjeev Gupta, CEO, Karnataka Digital Economy Mission said, “The Karnataka Digital Economy Mission has been unwavering in its commitment to harness the limitless potential of the state’s digital economy. With Semiconductor Industry Connect, we expect significant traction from the industry to build a robust ESDM infrastructure in the state with a clear roadmap chalked for the year 2025 and ensuring Karnataka leads the way in advancing the country’s semiconductor game.”

