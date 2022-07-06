Highest-Ever Half-Yearly Performance by BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad

Business Wire India

Record sales of 5,570 cars (BMW + MINI) and 3,114 motorcycles in India.

BMW 5,191 units (+65.4%), MINI 379 units (+50%), BMW Motorrad 3,114 units (+56.7%).

Upholding its unabated growth trajectory, BMW Group India has recorded the best-ever half-yearly sales performance by delivering 5,570 cars and 3,114 motorcycles between January – June 2022. BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad achieved their highest H1 deliveries.



Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Against all odds, BMW Group is taking rapid and consistent strides in India. Despite the turbulences caused by various factors in the domestic and international market, we have achieved the best-ever half-yearly sales performance for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad. This success underpins the enormously strong demand for BMW Group products in the luxury car and premium motorcycle segment in India. We are totally committed towards the market and are ensuring that vehicles are being produced and delivered as planned. A majority of products are sold out and we are trying our best to match the huge demand. The order books are full and the pipeline for coming months is quite solid. In the meanwhile, we are maintaining absolute transparency across the country on delivery timelines and are ensuring a premium experience that is full of joy at each step.”



CY 2022

BMW

MINI

BMW Group

(Cars)



BMW Motorrad

(Motorcycles)

H1 (Jan – Jun)

5,191

+65.4%

379

+50%

5,570

+64.2%



3,114

+56.7%



BMW India saw significant contribution of nearly 50% coming from the locally produced Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) range including the BMW X1, the BMW X3, the BMW X4, the BMW X5 and the BMW X7. The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine and BMW 5 Series garnered extremely good demand in their respective segments.



MINI India saw growth of 50% as compared to the same period last year. The locally produced MINI Countryman commanded a share of over 45% in sales.



BMW Motorrad India continued its momentum and grew by 56.7%. Together, the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS commanded a share of around 90%. The new mid-range BMW F 850 GS / GSA, the BMW R 1250 GS / GSA and the BMW S 1000 RR were important contributors.



BMW Financial Services India played an instrumental role in facilitating sales performance under challenging market conditions. The customised and flexible financial solutions were significantly valuable to premium clientele of BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad.

