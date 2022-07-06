WNS to Release Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Financial and Operating Results on July 21, 2022

Business Wire IndiaWNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced it will release its fiscal 2023 first quarter financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, July 21, 2022.



Following the release, WNS management will host a call on July 21, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria and Chief Operating Officer, Gautam Barai will review the results of the fiscal 2023 first quarter ended June 30, 2022 on the teleconference.



To access the call in “listen-only” mode, please join live via the company’s investor relations website at ir.wns.com. For call participants, please register using this online form to receive your dial-in number and unique PIN/passcode which can be used to access the call. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the company website at ir.wns.com.

