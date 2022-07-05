Pepe Jeans Selects Salesforce to Build a Truly Customer-Centric Business

Business Wire IndiaSalesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Pepe Jeans has deployed Salesforce Commerce Cloud with an aim to build a truly customer-centric business and strengthen its direct-to-consumer (D2C) strategies.



Pepe Jeans has been one of the country’s most popular denim and lifestyle brands with over 250 standalone stores, 700 department store counters, 700-800 multi-brand counters, and a presence across all leading ecommerce platforms.



Salesforce Commerce Cloud, a solution that helps transform shopping experiences across all digital channels provides Pepe Jeans a unified view of its customer’s journey, in turn enabling a more personalized and tighter customer experience across its online and retail stores. Einstein Recommendations helps the teams leverage data to personalize product recommendations. Additionally, the Pepe Jeans team has leveraged Salesforce to integrate its website with its social channels to amplify the brand’s reach and build a robust online community, fostering long-term customer relationships. Moving forward, the company aims to deploy Salesforce Marketing Cloud to strengthen customer engagement with data-driven digital marketing.



Comments on the news:



Manish Kapoor, Managing Director & CEO, Pepe Jeans India Limited, said, “At Pepe Jeans, digitisation isn’t just about building an online presence, it’s about achieving a single, unified view of the customer across online and offline channels. When a customer walks into our store or logs in to our website, we should be able to identify what their requirements are from the get go and that’s the kind of unified experience we’re able to deliver with Salesforce.”



Arun Kumar, SVP & MD – Sales & Distribution, Salesforce India, said, “Customers today expect companies to deliver personalized experiences and there is no business strategy without a digital strategy. Pepe Jeans is a name synonymous with denim led fashion and we are delighted to be a part of this journey towards building deeper customer connections with the power of technology.”

