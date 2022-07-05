Quantic India Escalates the Bar With Customer Experience Excellence Awards in Bengaluru

Business Wire India
Quantic India https://quanticindia.com/ organized the first of its kind Customer Experience Excellence Awards – Bengaluru Edition https://cxexcellenceawards.in/. Recently, the event commemorated the companies that modified their business functioning and offerings to provide an evolved customer service experience.
How customers perceive business and products has drastically changed in the past two years due to the pandemic. Therefore, in such a dynamic environment, businesses saw development of a better strategic vision with more clarity towards their goals to satisfy the customer needs. In order to recognize the remarkable efforts of such companies, CX Excellence Awards were conducted.
At the Customer Experience Excellence Awards 2022, https://cxexcellenceawards.in/, the attendees gained insights through the experiences of expert panelists who discussed about “The Key Success Factors of designing a CX Strategy and Driving a company’s CX Transformation”. One of the prominent highlights was that various professionals have duly transformed their strategical approach in the times of covid. Leaders have smartly paced up the game to meet the needs of the digital-first customer and overcome the ever evolving challenges.
Have a look at the details of the immersive and knowledgeable panels below:
The first panel discussed about “Driving Company’s CX Transformation: Unleashing Omnichannel & Digital Customer Experience”.
In this panel, there was a discussion about creating a Digital Customer Experience with little experience and budget. It also explored the trends that affect the CX strategy.
The eminent speakers in this panel were:
Sriram Srinivasan – Head of Digital Banking, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Nanda Gopal – AVP – Head Of Global Customer Success, Vauld
Rahul Karthikeyan – Chief Marketing Officer, InterviewBit & Scaler Academy
Shreejith Menon – Chief Operating Officer – Operations, Customer Service and Contact Centre, Fincare Small Finance Bank
Rizwan Shaikh – Vice President Operations – CSD, Rapido
Shalini Rao – Chief Marketing Officer, Bangalore International Airport
Amit Ambre – Vice President -Delivery, Skit.ai
The session was moderated by: Mr. R. Thiru – Chief Operating Officer, Kinara Capital
Panel second discussed about “The Key Success Factors of designing a CX Strategy”.
The panel talked about leveraging the power of data for delivering remarkable Omnichannel CX. Additionally, the panel delved into how to develop insight driven strategies and action to deliver a seamless experience.
The eminent speakers in this panel were:
Vivek Sridhar – Head Enterprise solutions & customer experience, Razorpay
Savitri Bobde – Head of customer experience, Niyo Solutions
Luvnit Sawhney – Head of design, Freo
Ramakrishna M – Senior Director, Coinswitch Kuber
Karthik Hariharan – SVP – Marketing, Capital Float
Linish Theodore – AVP – Customer Experience, Connect and Heal
Madhur Acharya – VP, E-Commerce – Lenskart
Abhishek Biswal – Business Head, Airtel IQ
The session was moderated by: Mr. Fasih Abbas M – Director & Head of customer experience, Cashfree
The third panel gave insights on Propelling CX from the boardroom for an accelerated growth.
Panelists discussed about the role of hyper-personalization and rapid retargeting in the Customer Experience journey.
The eminent speakers in this panel were:
Ranjit Kumar – Head Customer Experience, Ninjacart
Ashish Himthani – Head of customer service experience, Tata Cliq
Saurabh Batra – Head of Customer Experience & Growth – Pharma, Udaan
Nirupam Daniel Bose – Director of Customer Success, Furlenco
Mohit Mathur – VP Business Excellence & Customer Experience, Vedantu
Agni Chatterjee – Director CX Design & Strategy, Swiggy
Abhi Dasgupta – Senior Director, Customer Success, Moglix
Rohit Taneja – Associate Director – Consumer experience, Bombay Shaving Company
Tanaya Kilara – Chief Experience Architect, Cuemath
Nabeel Ahmed – Chief Marketing Officer, medapp
The session was moderated by: Mr. Hemanth Purohit – CEO, Parahit Technologies
The CX Excellence Awards 2022 not only focused upon some significant aspects of the domain but, also felicitated the growth of all the companies and individuals who have enriched the scope of customer experience with their dedicated and innovative contribution in the long run.
Best Use of Technology to Enhance Customer Experience – Finzy
Best Customer Experience in D2C Brands- Flatheads
Best Customer Retention Strategy of the year – Clothing & Apparels – DaMENSCH
Best Use of Insights to Enhance Customer Experience – Food and Beverage Services- Licious
Best Contact Centre – Gaming- Mobile Premier League
Best Customer Experience in Edutech services – CollegeDekho
Best Use of Technology to Enhance Customer Experience- Entertainment Services – DishTV India Ltd (D2H)
Best Use of Innovation to Enhance Customer Experience – Travel Services- redBus
Best Omni-channel Customer Experience Initiative – Financial Services- Vauld
Best Customer Engagement Strategy – Banking- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Best Customer Engagement Strategy – E-commerce- Nua
Best Digital Customer Experience Initiative- Food & Beverage Services- Jubilant Foodworks
Digital Onboarding Partner of the Year- IDcentral
Best Contactless Service Experience- Healthcare & Pharma- Kids Clinic India Ltd ( Cloudnine )
Best FMCG Startup of the year- SteamUp Consumer Private Limited
Best UI / UX Design Experience Startup Award – E- Commerce- POLKA POP
Best Use of Chat Support- Internet Services- Meero
Best Customer Experience in Media and Entertainment- INOX Leisure Ltd
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign- E-commerce- PUMA India
Best Customer Centric Culture- Healthcare- Tata 1mg
Most Innovative Technology Initiative of the Year- Fintech- IBSFintech
Best Customer Centric Culture- Fintech- CoinSwitch Kuber
Best Customer Experience in Logistics- DHL Express (India) Pvt. Ltd.
Best Customer Experience in Logistics – Blue Dart Express Ltd
Customer Experience in the Crisis – Telecom and Logistics & Supply Chain- Blowhorn
Best Use of Data Analytics in Business Intelligence- Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL)
Best Use of Customer Experience in Mobile App – InsureTech – Coverfox Insurance Broking Pvt Ltd
Best Digital Customer Experience Initiative – Gaming- Games24x7
Best Digital Marketing – E-Commerce- Lenskart
Best Use of Conversational Bot / AI / Robotics to Enhance Customer Experience- Aviation- AirAsia India
Best Customer Centric Culture – Edutech- Harappa
Best Customer Retention Initiative of the year- Fintech- Zolve
Best Digital Customer Experience of the year in E-Commerce- WOW SKIN SCIENCE
Best Use of Innovation to Enhance Customer Experience – Insurance- Magma HDI General Insurance
Best Customer Experience in Health care & Pharma- DHI International
Customer Experience in the Crisis – Travel & Hospitality Services- Zostel
Best use of customer insights & Feedback in Edutech services- Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya
Best Chat Support Experience- Fintech- CashFree Payments
Best Digital Marketing – Retail- RELIANCE JEWELS (Reliance Retail Limited)
Best Use of Gamification to Enhance Loyalty – Retail- V-MART RETAIL LTD
Best Customer Centric Culture – Hospitality- SOCIAL
Best Customer Experience in FMCG- Britannia Industries Limited
Best use of customer insights & Feedback- E-Commerce- Furlenco (House of Kieraya)
Best Measurement in Customer Experience – Food & Beverage Services- Swiggy
Most Innovative Loyalty Program of the Year- E-commerce- Tata Cliq
Customer Experience in the Crisis – Edutech Services- Vedantu Innovations Pvt Ltd
Best Contact Centre- Transporation Services- Rapido
Best Digital CX Transformation- E-commerce- Woovly India Pvt Ltd
Best CX Campaign of the Year- Grooming & Personal Care Services- Bombay Shaving Company
Best Use of Voice of Customer- Travel Services- Royal brothers
Best Use of Technology to Enhance Customer Experience in InsureTech- Go Digit General Insurance
Best Use of Mobile to Enhance Customer Experience in Logistics- FuelBuddy (Treis Solutions LLP)
Best Customer Service Initiative of the year – Electronics- Blue Star Limited
Customer Centric Company of The Year – Edutech- Intellipaat
Customer Experience in the Crisis – Logistics- Yulu
Customer Centric Company of The Year – Retail- Titan Company Ltd
UI / UX Design Experience Award – Logistics- ShadowFax
Best Use of Data Analytics & Research to enhance CX- E-commerce- Rentomojo
Best Use of CX Technology- Retail- Chai Point
Individual Categories:
Top 10 Young CX Leader of the Year (30- 40)- Sameer Nagpal
Top 10 Brand Head of the Year- Pankaj Gulati
Top 10 Woman CX Professional of the year- Komal Chainani
Top 10 Woman CX Professional of the year- Harmeet Kaur
Top 10 Woman CX Professional of the Year- Hardika Shah
Top 10 CX Professional of the year- Sachin Bhat
Top 10 CX Professional of the year- Bruce Schwack
Top 10 CX Professional of the Year- Ritesh Saxena
Top 10 Customer Excellence CEO of the Year- Raviganesh Venkataraman
Top 10 Young CX Leader of the Year (30-40) – Ranjit Kumar
Top 10 Young CX Leader of the Year (30-40) – Saurabh Batra
Top 10 Woman CX Professional of the year- Pallavi Barman
Top 10 CX Professional of the year- Meena Bhatnagar
Top 10 Customer Excellence CEO of the Year- Riyaaz Amlani
Top 10 Young CX Leader of the Year (30-40)- Saikat Sinha
Top 10 Woman CX Professional of the year- Siji George
Top 10 Woman CX Professional of the year- Santosh Chand
Top 10 CX Professional of the year- Fasih Abbas
Top 10 Customer Excellence CEO of the Year- Mohanraj Jagannivasan
Top 10 Customer Excellence CEO of the Year- Sunil Nayak
As the first edition of Customer Experience Excellence Awards concluded successfully, it provided a platform to explore the fast-changing environment of customer perception, experience and knowledge sharing session on designing an effective strategy. The event also saw successful mergers with modern solutions like Parahit Technologies, Airtel IQ, Konnect Insights, Skit.AI, Freshworks, Clootrack and IDcentral.