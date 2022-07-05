Press Release India

Quantic India Escalates the Bar With Customer Experience Excellence Awards in Bengaluru

Quantic India https://quanticindia.com/ organized the first of its kind Customer Experience Excellence Awards – Bengaluru Edition https://cxexcellenceawards.in/. Recently, the event commemorated the companies that modified their business functioning and offerings to provide an evolved customer service experience.

How customers perceive business and products has drastically changed in the past two years due to the pandemic. Therefore, in such a dynamic environment, businesses saw development of a better strategic vision with more clarity towards their goals to satisfy the customer needs. In order to recognize the remarkable efforts of such companies, CX Excellence Awards were conducted.

At the Customer Experience Excellence Awards 2022, https://cxexcellenceawards.in/, the attendees gained insights through the experiences of expert panelists who discussed about “The Key Success Factors of designing a CX Strategy and Driving a company’s CX Transformation”. One of the prominent highlights was that various professionals have duly transformed their strategical approach in the times of covid. Leaders have smartly paced up the game to meet the needs of the digital-first customer and overcome the ever evolving challenges.

Have a look at the details of the immersive and knowledgeable panels below:

The first panel discussed about “Driving Company’s CX Transformation: Unleashing Omnichannel & Digital Customer Experience”.
 
In this panel, there was a discussion about creating a Digital Customer Experience with little experience and budget. It also explored the trends that affect the CX strategy.
 
The eminent speakers in this panel were:
 

Sriram Srinivasan – Head of Digital Banking, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Nanda Gopal – AVP – Head Of Global Customer Success, Vauld
Rahul Karthikeyan – Chief Marketing Officer, InterviewBit & Scaler Academy
Shreejith Menon – Chief Operating Officer – Operations, Customer Service and Contact Centre, Fincare Small Finance Bank
Rizwan Shaikh – Vice President Operations – CSD, Rapido
Shalini Rao – Chief Marketing Officer, Bangalore International Airport
Amit Ambre – Vice President -Delivery, Skit.ai
The session was moderated by: Mr. R. Thiru – Chief Operating Officer, Kinara Capital

Panel second discussed about “The Key Success Factors of designing a CX Strategy”.

The panel talked about leveraging the power of data for delivering remarkable Omnichannel CX. Additionally, the panel delved into how to develop insight driven strategies and action to deliver a seamless experience.

The eminent speakers in this panel were:
 

Vivek Sridhar – Head Enterprise solutions & customer experience, Razorpay
Savitri Bobde – Head of customer experience, Niyo Solutions
Luvnit Sawhney – Head of design, Freo
Ramakrishna M – Senior Director, Coinswitch Kuber
Karthik Hariharan – SVP – Marketing, Capital Float
Linish Theodore – AVP – Customer Experience, Connect and Heal
Madhur Acharya – VP, E-Commerce – Lenskart
Abhishek Biswal – Business Head, Airtel IQ
The session was moderated  by: Mr. Fasih Abbas M – Director & Head of customer experience, Cashfree

 
The third panel gave insights on Propelling CX from the boardroom for an accelerated growth.

Panelists discussed about the role of hyper-personalization and rapid retargeting in the Customer Experience journey.

The eminent speakers in this panel were:
 

Ranjit Kumar – Head Customer Experience, Ninjacart
Ashish Himthani – Head of customer service experience, Tata Cliq
Saurabh Batra – Head of Customer Experience & Growth – Pharma, Udaan
Nirupam Daniel Bose – Director of Customer Success, Furlenco
Mohit Mathur – VP Business Excellence & Customer Experience, Vedantu
Agni Chatterjee – Director CX Design & Strategy, Swiggy
Abhi Dasgupta – Senior Director, Customer Success, Moglix
Rohit Taneja – Associate Director – Consumer experience, Bombay Shaving Company
Tanaya Kilara – Chief Experience Architect, Cuemath
Nabeel Ahmed – Chief Marketing Officer, medapp
The session was moderated by: Mr. Hemanth Purohit  – CEO, Parahit Technologies

 
The CX Excellence Awards 2022 not only focused upon some significant aspects of the domain but, also felicitated the growth of all the companies and individuals who have enriched the scope of customer experience with their dedicated and innovative contribution in the long run.

 

Best Use of Technology to Enhance Customer Experience – Finzy                       
Best Customer Experience in D2C Brands- Flatheads                
Best Customer Retention Strategy of the year – Clothing &  Apparels – DaMENSCH                      
Best Use of Insights to Enhance Customer Experience – Food and Beverage Services- Licious                  
Best Contact Centre – Gaming- Mobile Premier League                       
Best Customer Experience in Edutech services – CollegeDekho             
Best Use of Technology to Enhance Customer Experience- Entertainment Services – DishTV India Ltd (D2H)                   
Best Use of Innovation to Enhance Customer Experience – Travel Services- redBus                     
Best Omni-channel Customer Experience Initiative – Financial Services- Vauld                       
Best Customer Engagement Strategy – Banking- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank             
Best Customer Engagement Strategy – E-commerce- Nua                       
Best Digital Customer Experience Initiative- Food & Beverage Services- Jubilant Foodworks 
Digital Onboarding Partner of the Year- IDcentral                    
Best Contactless Service Experience- Healthcare & Pharma- Kids Clinic India Ltd ( Cloudnine )            
Best FMCG Startup of the year- SteamUp Consumer Private Limited                       
Best UI / UX Design Experience Startup Award – E- Commerce- POLKA POP              
Best Use of Chat Support- Internet Services- Meero                  
Best Customer Experience in Media and Entertainment- INOX Leisure Ltd                 
Best Influencer Marketing Campaign- E-commerce- PUMA India                       
Best Customer Centric Culture- Healthcare- Tata 1mg               
Most Innovative Technology Initiative of the Year- Fintech- IBSFintech                 
Best Customer Centric Culture- Fintech- CoinSwitch Kuber                 
Best Customer Experience in Logistics- DHL Express (India) Pvt. Ltd.                
Best Customer Experience in Logistics – Blue Dart Express Ltd            
Customer Experience in the Crisis – Telecom and Logistics & Supply Chain- Blowhorn                     
Best Use of Data Analytics in Business Intelligence- Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL)                  
Best Use of Customer Experience in Mobile App – InsureTech – Coverfox Insurance Broking Pvt Ltd             
Best Digital Customer Experience Initiative – Gaming- Games24x7                       
Best Digital Marketing – E-Commerce- Lenskart                      
Best Use of Conversational Bot / AI / Robotics to Enhance Customer Experience- Aviation- AirAsia India             
Best Customer Centric Culture – Edutech- Harappa                  
Best Customer Retention Initiative of the year- Fintech- Zolve                
Best Digital Customer Experience of the year in E-Commerce- WOW SKIN SCIENCE                      
Best Use of Innovation to Enhance Customer Experience – Insurance- Magma HDI General Insurance                 
Best Customer Experience in Health care & Pharma- DHI International              
Customer Experience in the Crisis – Travel & Hospitality Services- Zostel              
Best use of customer insights & Feedback in Edutech services- Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya                     
Best Chat Support Experience- Fintech- CashFree Payments                
Best Digital Marketing – Retail- RELIANCE JEWELS (Reliance Retail Limited)            
Best Use of Gamification to Enhance Loyalty – Retail- V-MART RETAIL LTD            
Best Customer Centric Culture – Hospitality- SOCIAL             
Best Customer Experience in FMCG- Britannia Industries Limited                       
Best use of customer insights & Feedback- E-Commerce- Furlenco (House of Kieraya)                 
Best Measurement in Customer Experience – Food & Beverage Services- Swiggy                     
Most Innovative Loyalty Program of the Year- E-commerce- Tata Cliq                
Customer Experience in the Crisis – Edutech Services- Vedantu Innovations Pvt Ltd                
Best Contact Centre- Transporation Services- Rapido                
Best Digital CX Transformation- E-commerce- Woovly India Pvt Ltd                 
Best CX Campaign of the Year- Grooming & Personal Care Services- Bombay Shaving Company              
Best Use of Voice of Customer- Travel Services- Royal brothers                       
Best Use of Technology to Enhance Customer Experience in InsureTech- Go Digit General Insurance                     
Best Use of Mobile to Enhance Customer Experience in Logistics- FuelBuddy (Treis Solutions LLP)                   
Best Customer Service Initiative of the year – Electronics- Blue Star Limited               
Customer Centric Company of The Year – Edutech- Intellipaat             
Customer Experience in the Crisis – Logistics- Yulu                  
Customer Centric Company of The Year – Retail- Titan Company Ltd                 
UI / UX Design Experience Award – Logistics- ShadowFax                  
Best Use of Data Analytics & Research to enhance CX- E-commerce- Rentomojo             
Best Use of CX Technology- Retail- Chai Point            

Individual Categories:

 

Top 10 Young CX Leader of the Year (30- 40)- Sameer Nagpal            
Top 10 Brand Head of the Year- Pankaj Gulati             
Top 10 Woman CX Professional of the year- Komal Chainani              
Top 10 Woman CX Professional of the year- Harmeet Kaur                 
Top 10 Woman CX Professional of the Year- Hardika Shah                 
Top 10 CX Professional of the year- Sachin Bhat                      
Top 10 CX Professional of the year- Bruce Schwack                 
Top 10 CX Professional of the Year- Ritesh Saxena                  
Top 10 Customer Excellence CEO of the Year- Raviganesh Venkataraman
Top 10 Young CX Leader of the Year (30-40) – Ranjit Kumar              
Top 10 Young CX Leader of the Year (30-40) – Saurabh Batra             
Top 10 Woman CX Professional of the year- Pallavi Barman                
Top 10 CX Professional of the year- Meena Bhatnagar             
Top 10 Customer Excellence CEO of the Year- Riyaaz Amlani
Top 10 Young CX Leader of the Year (30-40)- Saikat Sinha                 
Top 10 Woman CX Professional of the year- Siji George                       
Top 10 Woman CX Professional of the year- Santosh Chand                
Top 10 CX Professional of the year- Fasih Abbas                     
Top 10 Customer Excellence CEO of the Year- Mohanraj Jagannivasan              
Top 10 Customer Excellence CEO of the Year- Sunil Nayak

As the first edition of Customer Experience Excellence Awards concluded successfully, it provided a platform to explore the fast-changing environment of customer perception, experience and knowledge sharing session on designing an effective strategy. The event also saw successful mergers with modern solutions like Parahit Technologies, Airtel IQ, Konnect Insights, Skit.AI, Freshworks, Clootrack and IDcentral.

