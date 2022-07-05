Quantic India Escalates the Bar With Customer Experience Excellence Awards in Bengaluru

Business Wire India

Quantic India https://quanticindia.com/ organized the first of its kind Customer Experience Excellence Awards – Bengaluru Edition https://cxexcellenceawards.in/. Recently, the event commemorated the companies that modified their business functioning and offerings to provide an evolved customer service experience.

How customers perceive business and products has drastically changed in the past two years due to the pandemic. Therefore, in such a dynamic environment, businesses saw development of a better strategic vision with more clarity towards their goals to satisfy the customer needs. In order to recognize the remarkable efforts of such companies, CX Excellence Awards were conducted.

At the Customer Experience Excellence Awards 2022, https://cxexcellenceawards.in/, the attendees gained insights through the experiences of expert panelists who discussed about “The Key Success Factors of designing a CX Strategy and Driving a company’s CX Transformation”. One of the prominent highlights was that various professionals have duly transformed their strategical approach in the times of covid. Leaders have smartly paced up the game to meet the needs of the digital-first customer and overcome the ever evolving challenges.

Have a look at the details of the immersive and knowledgeable panels below:

The first panel discussed about “Driving Company’s CX Transformation: Unleashing Omnichannel & Digital Customer Experience”.



In this panel, there was a discussion about creating a Digital Customer Experience with little experience and budget. It also explored the trends that affect the CX strategy.



The eminent speakers in this panel were:



Sriram Srinivasan – Head of Digital Banking, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Nanda Gopal – AVP – Head Of Global Customer Success, Vauld

Rahul Karthikeyan – Chief Marketing Officer, InterviewBit & Scaler Academy

Shreejith Menon – Chief Operating Officer – Operations, Customer Service and Contact Centre, Fincare Small Finance Bank

Rizwan Shaikh – Vice President Operations – CSD, Rapido

Shalini Rao – Chief Marketing Officer, Bangalore International Airport

Amit Ambre – Vice President -Delivery, Skit.ai

The session was moderated by: Mr. R. Thiru – Chief Operating Officer, Kinara Capital

Panel second discussed about “The Key Success Factors of designing a CX Strategy”.

The panel talked about leveraging the power of data for delivering remarkable Omnichannel CX. Additionally, the panel delved into how to develop insight driven strategies and action to deliver a seamless experience.

The eminent speakers in this panel were:



Vivek Sridhar – Head Enterprise solutions & customer experience, Razorpay

Savitri Bobde – Head of customer experience, Niyo Solutions

Luvnit Sawhney – Head of design, Freo

Ramakrishna M – Senior Director, Coinswitch Kuber

Karthik Hariharan – SVP – Marketing, Capital Float

Linish Theodore – AVP – Customer Experience, Connect and Heal

Madhur Acharya – VP, E-Commerce – Lenskart

Abhishek Biswal – Business Head, Airtel IQ

The session was moderated by: Mr. Fasih Abbas M – Director & Head of customer experience, Cashfree



The third panel gave insights on Propelling CX from the boardroom for an accelerated growth.

Panelists discussed about the role of hyper-personalization and rapid retargeting in the Customer Experience journey.

The eminent speakers in this panel were:



Ranjit Kumar – Head Customer Experience, Ninjacart

Ashish Himthani – Head of customer service experience, Tata Cliq

Saurabh Batra – Head of Customer Experience & Growth – Pharma, Udaan

Nirupam Daniel Bose – Director of Customer Success, Furlenco

Mohit Mathur – VP Business Excellence & Customer Experience, Vedantu

Agni Chatterjee – Director CX Design & Strategy, Swiggy

Abhi Dasgupta – Senior Director, Customer Success, Moglix

Rohit Taneja – Associate Director – Consumer experience, Bombay Shaving Company

Tanaya Kilara – Chief Experience Architect, Cuemath

Nabeel Ahmed – Chief Marketing Officer, medapp

The session was moderated by: Mr. Hemanth Purohit – CEO, Parahit Technologies



The CX Excellence Awards 2022 not only focused upon some significant aspects of the domain but, also felicitated the growth of all the companies and individuals who have enriched the scope of customer experience with their dedicated and innovative contribution in the long run.

Best Use of Technology to Enhance Customer Experience – Finzy

Best Customer Experience in D2C Brands- Flatheads

Best Customer Retention Strategy of the year – Clothing & Apparels – DaMENSCH

Best Use of Insights to Enhance Customer Experience – Food and Beverage Services- Licious

Best Contact Centre – Gaming- Mobile Premier League

Best Customer Experience in Edutech services – CollegeDekho

Best Use of Technology to Enhance Customer Experience- Entertainment Services – DishTV India Ltd (D2H)

Best Use of Innovation to Enhance Customer Experience – Travel Services- redBus

Best Omni-channel Customer Experience Initiative – Financial Services- Vauld

Best Customer Engagement Strategy – Banking- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Best Customer Engagement Strategy – E-commerce- Nua

Best Digital Customer Experience Initiative- Food & Beverage Services- Jubilant Foodworks

Digital Onboarding Partner of the Year- IDcentral

Best Contactless Service Experience- Healthcare & Pharma- Kids Clinic India Ltd ( Cloudnine )

Best FMCG Startup of the year- SteamUp Consumer Private Limited

Best UI / UX Design Experience Startup Award – E- Commerce- POLKA POP

Best Use of Chat Support- Internet Services- Meero

Best Customer Experience in Media and Entertainment- INOX Leisure Ltd

Best Influencer Marketing Campaign- E-commerce- PUMA India

Best Customer Centric Culture- Healthcare- Tata 1mg

Most Innovative Technology Initiative of the Year- Fintech- IBSFintech

Best Customer Centric Culture- Fintech- CoinSwitch Kuber

Best Customer Experience in Logistics- DHL Express (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Best Customer Experience in Logistics – Blue Dart Express Ltd

Customer Experience in the Crisis – Telecom and Logistics & Supply Chain- Blowhorn

Best Use of Data Analytics in Business Intelligence- Shriram Automall India Limited (SAMIL)

Best Use of Customer Experience in Mobile App – InsureTech – Coverfox Insurance Broking Pvt Ltd

Best Digital Customer Experience Initiative – Gaming- Games24x7

Best Digital Marketing – E-Commerce- Lenskart

Best Use of Conversational Bot / AI / Robotics to Enhance Customer Experience- Aviation- AirAsia India

Best Customer Centric Culture – Edutech- Harappa

Best Customer Retention Initiative of the year- Fintech- Zolve

Best Digital Customer Experience of the year in E-Commerce- WOW SKIN SCIENCE

Best Use of Innovation to Enhance Customer Experience – Insurance- Magma HDI General Insurance

Best Customer Experience in Health care & Pharma- DHI International

Customer Experience in the Crisis – Travel & Hospitality Services- Zostel

Best use of customer insights & Feedback in Edutech services- Infinity Learn by Sri Chaitanya

Best Chat Support Experience- Fintech- CashFree Payments

Best Digital Marketing – Retail- RELIANCE JEWELS (Reliance Retail Limited)

Best Use of Gamification to Enhance Loyalty – Retail- V-MART RETAIL LTD

Best Customer Centric Culture – Hospitality- SOCIAL

Best Customer Experience in FMCG- Britannia Industries Limited

Best use of customer insights & Feedback- E-Commerce- Furlenco (House of Kieraya)

Best Measurement in Customer Experience – Food & Beverage Services- Swiggy

Most Innovative Loyalty Program of the Year- E-commerce- Tata Cliq

Customer Experience in the Crisis – Edutech Services- Vedantu Innovations Pvt Ltd

Best Contact Centre- Transporation Services- Rapido

Best Digital CX Transformation- E-commerce- Woovly India Pvt Ltd

Best CX Campaign of the Year- Grooming & Personal Care Services- Bombay Shaving Company

Best Use of Voice of Customer- Travel Services- Royal brothers

Best Use of Technology to Enhance Customer Experience in InsureTech- Go Digit General Insurance

Best Use of Mobile to Enhance Customer Experience in Logistics- FuelBuddy (Treis Solutions LLP)

Best Customer Service Initiative of the year – Electronics- Blue Star Limited

Customer Centric Company of The Year – Edutech- Intellipaat

Customer Experience in the Crisis – Logistics- Yulu

Customer Centric Company of The Year – Retail- Titan Company Ltd

UI / UX Design Experience Award – Logistics- ShadowFax

Best Use of Data Analytics & Research to enhance CX- E-commerce- Rentomojo

Best Use of CX Technology- Retail- Chai Point

Individual Categories:

Top 10 Young CX Leader of the Year (30- 40)- Sameer Nagpal

Top 10 Brand Head of the Year- Pankaj Gulati

Top 10 Woman CX Professional of the year- Komal Chainani

Top 10 Woman CX Professional of the year- Harmeet Kaur

Top 10 Woman CX Professional of the Year- Hardika Shah

Top 10 CX Professional of the year- Sachin Bhat

Top 10 CX Professional of the year- Bruce Schwack

Top 10 CX Professional of the Year- Ritesh Saxena

Top 10 Customer Excellence CEO of the Year- Raviganesh Venkataraman

Top 10 Young CX Leader of the Year (30-40) – Ranjit Kumar

Top 10 Young CX Leader of the Year (30-40) – Saurabh Batra

Top 10 Woman CX Professional of the year- Pallavi Barman

Top 10 CX Professional of the year- Meena Bhatnagar

Top 10 Customer Excellence CEO of the Year- Riyaaz Amlani

Top 10 Young CX Leader of the Year (30-40)- Saikat Sinha

Top 10 Woman CX Professional of the year- Siji George

Top 10 Woman CX Professional of the year- Santosh Chand

Top 10 CX Professional of the year- Fasih Abbas

Top 10 Customer Excellence CEO of the Year- Mohanraj Jagannivasan

Top 10 Customer Excellence CEO of the Year- Sunil Nayak

As the first edition of Customer Experience Excellence Awards concluded successfully, it provided a platform to explore the fast-changing environment of customer perception, experience and knowledge sharing session on designing an effective strategy. The event also saw successful mergers with modern solutions like Parahit Technologies, Airtel IQ, Konnect Insights, Skit.AI, Freshworks, Clootrack and IDcentral.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...