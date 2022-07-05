Vedantu Collaborates With Salesforce to Redefine Student Learning Experience

Business Wire IndiaSalesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that Vedantu leveraging Salesforce will bring the Vedantu Out of the World (VOW) experience to over 1 million students on Vedantu. The deployment of Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Tableau and Slack has enabled teams to deliver a holistic learning experience to students across the country at scale.



Vedantu offers LIVE online learning in India across K-12 and test preparation segments. Classes are delivered in a LIVE Real-time, interactive ONLINE learning environment. Present in 10,000+ cities and 57+ countries, with more than 35 million users every month, students can access free content, tests, doubts, videos on Vedantu’s platform and its channels on YouTube. 1 million+ students attend LIVE classes every month on the platform with 2.1 crore+ hours of LIVE learning. Vedantu is one of the first companies in India to offer LIVE online classes since 2014. The company also pioneered significant innovations including W.A.V.E. and Ai LIVE, its proprietary LIVE teaching platform, to drive student engagement, teaching effectiveness, and learning outcomes.



Salesforce technology supports Vedantu’s vision to transform the teaching and learning experience through the synergy of superior technology with worthy content and proficient teachers. The consolidated 360 view of student data across key businesses empower teams with seamless onboarding, delivering customized content, tracking student engagement and improving the overall student experience across all channels.



Building for scale, Vedantu aims to leverage technology to get deeper insights into the household of each student, streamline the financing experience, leverage automation through chatbots and explore asynchronous collaboration with the teams to support students from anywhere. Vedantu has aggressive expansion plans to take the VOW experience to reach students in Tier 2 and 3 cities across the country.



Comments on the news:



Mohit Mathur, VP Business Excellence and Customer Experiences, Vedantu: “Salesforce has helped us stitch Vedantu’s end-to-end Student Journey, helping us drive meaningful and contextual conversations with students and parents. It is helping us improve the learning experience of our students throughout their time at Vedantu and even beyond.”



Arun Kumar Parameswaran, SVP & MD – Sales & Distribution, Salesforce India, said, “India is a knowledge rich country and technology, over the last two years, has shown the importance of making education ubiquitous. Digital education is here to stay and we are thrilled to be a part of Vedantu’s vision of making quality education accessible, and creating impact at scale in a country like India.”



Join us live on 6 July for an unforgettable Salesforce Live: India as Salesforce gives a glimpse into How The Future Works; empowering through the very latest, exciting innovations to succeed from anywhere. Get ready for an incredible show featuring dynamic customer Trailblazer Vedantu sharing their success story. Enjoy product innovations, hear from industry-leading experts and be entertained and inspired by the very special guests.



Date: 6 July, 2022

Time : 10:00 a.m.–11:40 a.m. IST

Venue: Live Stream : Register here

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...