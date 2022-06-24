DEWA is receiving applications for WETEX & DSS 2022

Business Wire India

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is receiving applications from exhibitors, companies, and visitors to reserve their stands and participate in the 24th Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS), which is held under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai; and the patronage of HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, from 27 to 29 September 2022 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The annual exhibition, the largest of its kind in the region and one of the largest of its kind in the world, witnesses major participation from regional and global companies to promote their products and services in the energy, water, sustainability, green technologies, renewable and clean energy, conservation, green buildings, electric vehicles and other vital sectors.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, Founder and Chairman of WETEX and DSS, noted that the exhibition provides an ideal platform for signing deals and creating partnerships between local and international companies. It also enables decision-makers and investors from around the world to meet, sign deals and build partnerships, and learn about market needs, future projects, and opportunities to join renewable or clean energy projects in the UAE. This is especially important because of the ‘Projects of the 50,’ where the UAE aims to increase public-private partnerships and provide promising investment opportunities in the country.

The 23rd WETEX, held at Expo 2020 Dubai, attracted 1,200 companies from 55 countries, 61 sponsors, 10 country pavilions, and 45,506 visitors from around the world. DEWA organised 56 seminars and panel discussions. Topics included sustainability; renewable and clean energy production and storage; green hydrogen; water desalination using clean energy; carbon capture; circular economy; waste to energy; Artificial Intelligence (AI); emerging technologies in utilities; smart meters and networks; and post-COVID-19 innovation.

