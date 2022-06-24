3rill Mplified: The new BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition Launched

Business Wire India

Quickest car to be locally produced with 0-100 km/h in 4.4 seconds.

Supreme dynamics with the power of 6-cylinder ‘M’ petrol engine.

Original BMW Accessories Packages for a customized experience.

Key highlights – Black High-Gloss Kidney Grille & Mirror Caps, 19” M 791 Jet Black Alloy Wheels, ‘50 Years of M’ Badging and Door Projectors.



The new BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition has been launched in India today. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the new exclusive edition can be booked through shop.bmw.in from today onwards.



BMW India celebrates 50 years of BMW M with the launch of its first special edition. The new BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition sets new standards of performance attributes that will satisfy and impress auto enthusiasts. Engineered by BMW M, it delivers a concentrated distillation of the 3’s sporting essence and unleashes its full dynamic potential. It flawlessly embodies BMW M’s pure passion for motorsport and delivers maximum performance to provide the ultimate adrenaline rush for the drivers.



The new BMW M340i xDrive 50 Jahre M Edition is available at INR – 68,90,000/-



*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorised BMW Dealer.



The exterior design lends an exceptional sporty character and is exclusively available in BMW Individual paintworks – Dravit Grey and Tanzanite Blue. The large BMW Kidney Grille mesh inserts are framed by a single surround and split up by wide bars that link to the headlight units. It is further underscored by the exclusive 50 Jahre M edition elements such as High-Gloss Black Kidney Grille, elements in Jet-black including window surround, mirror caps, 19-inch M light alloy wheels, 50 Jahre M roundel in front rear and wheel hub caps. The car features the Adaptive LED headlights with BMW Laserlight which offers variable illumination of the road ahead.



The interior is designed to accentuate cabin spaciousness and the driver-focused cockpit. The sport seats with M-specific upholstery in a Sensatec/Alcantara trim provide excellent lateral support and have a great range of adjustment. The Anthracite BMW Individual roof liner, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line elements, M leather steering wheel with shift paddles, M seat belt and interior Individual trim strips in Piano Black and Galvanic embellisher adds to the cabin’s performance-oriented ambience. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable light designs creates an atmosphere for every mood while Automatic 3 zone A/C further enhances the in-cabin experience. Welcome Light Carpet, which is projected from the side sill, welcomes passengers in glamorous style.



The car is powered by 2,998 cc straight-six petrol engine which produces an output of 387 hp and 500 Nm maximum torque. It is accompanied by a characteristic sound thanks to the M Sport exhaust unit. The car completes the sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds, making it the quickest car to be produced in the country.



The car features BMW xDrive, the intelligent all-wheel drive technology and exclusive suspension components from BMW M GmbH such as the M Sport suspension, variable sport steering, and M Sport brake ensure precise handling and remarkable agility. The M Sport differential optimises traction and driving stability for different road surfaces, when changing lanes, and when accelerating out of a bend at a high speed.



A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies continue to break the innovation barrier in automotive industry such as BMW Live Cockpit Professional, BMW Virtual Assistant, BMW Gesture Control, Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto. Other key features include BMW Head-Up Display, Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera, Reversing Assistant, BMW Efficient Dynamics and Harman Kardon Surround Sound system.



BMW M Performance Accessories offer customers the ability to bring their personality to the vehicles. Two exclusive and optional 50 Years of M packages – Motorsport Pack and Carbon Pack can further enhance the sporty appearance and character of the car at a special attractive launch pricing. The Motorsport pack includes M Performance Steering Wheel, Selector Gear knob in Alcantara, Rear Spoiler in Matt Black to name a few. The Carbon pack includes Interior Trims in Carbon Fibre, M Performance Steering Wheel, Selector Gear knob in Carbon Fibre, Rear Spoiler in Carbon Fiber et al.



Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions can be designed as per individual requirements. BMW 360˚ offers exclusive financial packages with great value and absolute peace of mind. Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus further reduce cost of ownership. Customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans ranging from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms.

