Mumbai Based Edtech Helping out Software Developers to Get Their Dream Job

In FY’22, the Indian information-technology industry grew at a rapid rate of 15.5%.

Large IT firms such as Infosys, TCS, and HCL intend to hire 2 lakh or more people by 2022.

IT professionals are in high demand, and this demand is measured not only in terms of quantity but also in terms of quality.

As a result of this quality demand, there is a significant catch to these 2 lakhs hiring numbers: the HR departments of these companies are struggling to fill those numbers.

Mr. Yogesh, a human resources manager at Danphe IT health care, explains, “We conduct 50 interviews to find one candidate“. Because the technical team is now very choosy on whom to bring on board.

Mr. Vaze, a senior developer from a multinational corporation, stated that he was unable to secure a job opportunity with Willis Mumbai. “I couldn’t answer basic OOP and SQL Server questions. Despite my four years of experience, I couldn’t articulate the answer gracefully.”



Now, failing to answer simple SQL and OOP questions is calling for trouble. It’s not that he didn’t know the answer; it’s just that he couldn’t express the answers properly.



QuestPond (founded in 2004) is an IT edtech organization that has successfully completed an 18-years of a journey (from BOOKS TO DIGITAL VIDEO CREATION) by providing online & offline technical programming education to many learners and settling their careers in achieving their dream job in many IT companies.



As of now company has trained more than 1200+ learners and created 360+ hours of video learning materials, books, pdfs which include .NET, Azure, Design Pattern, Power BI, SQL Server, Java, Python, PHP/MYSQL and many more technologies.



QuestPond uses the trio combination methodology of: –

