Otis’ Made to Move Communities Global Challenge Recognizes Students Representing Otis India for Their Innovative Mobility Solution

Business Wire India

At Otis’ second annual Made to Move Communities global student challenge, a team of 10 students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, representing Otis India, clinched the fourth place and an honourable mention. The students showcased their knowledge of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) under the guidance of a team of mentors from Otis India, and pitched a potential solution to enhance the mobility of senior citizens around the world, before Otis’ Asia Pacific Leaders from India, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan.



The contest focused on mobility solutions for aging populations as the number of older adults is projected to double by 2050, according to the UN World Population Prospects report.



The students presented the concept of a practical STEM based multi-utility wheelchair car branded as ‘Humsafar’ for the elderly population enabling moving around, lying, sitting, standing, climbing stairs, and reducing dependence on others for better socialization.



Otis India felicitated the students at an event held at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Sindhudurg recently, in the presence of Mr. Sebi Joseph, President, Otis India, senior leadership, CSR team, and mentors of Otis India, principal and teachers of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. Congratulating the students, Sebi said, “I am thrilled by your ability to bring about a solution for the benefit of the elderly community, leveraging your STEM education. I am sure it was an exciting & fast-paced learning journey, while you practically implemented what you learned in your classroom to create a whole new product. The time has come for you to get involved in social projects to integrate your learning with societal needs and make meaningful contributions. This surely will transform you into future thought leaders for the country and the world at large.” Mr. MK Jagadeesh, Principal, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, in his note placed special thanks to Otis India for providing a wonderful platform to students from rural areas to learn and present themselves at global competition. With Otis mentors’ leadership, students learnt a lot and that’s more important to us than the rank they secured.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...