ExaGrid Wins “Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year” at the Storage Awards 2022

ExaGrid®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that the company was honored with the “Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year” award, announced at the 19th annual Storage Magazine Storage Awards ceremony, “The Storries XIX,” held in London on June 9, 2022.

Winners are determined by public vote. This further validates ExaGrid’s differentiated product architecture, especially in the enterprise sector, as ExaGrid offers the largest scale-out system in the industry—comprised of 32 EX84 appliances that can take in up to a 2.7PB full backup in a single system, which is 50% larger than any other solution with aggressive deduplication.

In addition, ExaGrid’s unique scale-out architecture enables organizations to simply add appliances as data grows. Each appliance includes processor, memory and network ports, so as data grows, all resources required are available to maintain a fixed-length backup window. This scale-out storage approach eliminates expensive forklift upgrades, and allows for mixing appliances of different sizes and models in the same scale-out system, and eliminates planned product obsolescence while protecting IT investments up front and over time.

“We are thrilled to win the ‘Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year’ award,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. “Our team is dedicated to the continuous effort to innovate and improve on the Tiered Backup Storage solution that ExaGrid offers, with a goal to offer the best backup storage possible while improving the performance, scalability, and economics of backup. Many thanks to everyone who voted for us, we are truly grateful.”

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid’s scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iberia, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup in our customer success stories.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

