The moto g82 5G Comes With Segment-First Features Like Revolutionary Billion Colour 120hz pOLED Display, 50MP OIS Camera System & More Goes on Sale From Today 12 Pm Starting at Just Rs. 19,999* on Flipkart & Leading Retail Stores

The Moto g82 5G, the smartphone with many first features in segment features goes on sale from today 12 pm, on Flipkart & leading retail stores.

The moto g82 5G comes with a truly revolutionary, flagship-grade Billion Colour, 10-Bit pOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate for the ultimate viewing experience. On top of that, it also features a segment-first incredible 50MP camera setup with OIS.

Launched at a starting price of Rs. 21,499, consumers can now buy it at an amazing offer price starting just Rs.19,999* with Flat Rs. 1500 Instant Discount on SBI credit cards and EMI transactions on Flipkart & leading retail stores. Also, consumers also get offers worth Rs. 5,049 from Reliance Jio.

Motorola’s recently launched moto g82 5G, a smartphone with many segment-first features as a new member in its g series family. It has set a new benchmark for the display experience in the segment by bringing the best-in-class revolutionary Billion Color 10-bit 6.5″ FHD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate along with an impressive camera module of 50MP primary camera with India’s first OIS support in the segment. The most feature-rich 5G device in the segment, the moto g82 5G goes on sale from today at 12 pm onwards on Flipkart & leading retail stores.

The moto g82 5G sports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos that delivers a clear, depth-rich sound experience to enhance the multimedia sessions. From binge-watching to your favorite music, enjoy everything with a massive battery backup of 5,000mAh along with 33W TurboPower charging support. The moto g82 5G also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack so that there’s just no compromise when it comes to entertainment.

Furthermore, the moto g82 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC that always guarantees fast and smooth performance. Also, get the business-grade security of ThinkShield for Mobile on your moto g82 5G to secure your data from any threats. Enjoy the fastest speed and get 5G connectivity support with broader bandwidth and NFC carrier support with the moto g82 5G.

Besides that, experience a clean and bloatware-free user interface with the latest Near-Stock Android 12 and customize your smartphone your own way. Plus, get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner with the moto g82 5G to unlock the device faster and more conveniently.



Availability & Pricing



Available in two interesting color variants, Meteorite Gray and White Lily, the moto g82 5G will go on sale from 17th June 12 noon onwards only on Flipkart & leading retail stores.



Variant

Price

Including SBI Bank offers

6 GB +128GB Storage

Rs. 21,499

Rs. 19,999

8 GB +128GB Storage

Rs. 22,999

Rs. 21,499

Know more at

Exclusive Offers:

FLAT Rs.1,500 Instant Discount on SBI credit cards

Rs. 5,049 worth of benefits from Reliance Jio. Please click here for details.

Annexure

Specs

Details

Operating System

Android™ 12

System Architecture / Processor

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 695 5G

RAM

6GB LPDDR4X

8GB LPDDR4X

Storage

128GB built-in| Up to 1TB microSD card expandable

Body

PMMA

Dimensions

160.89 x 7.99 x 74.46mm

Weight

173g

Water protection

IP52 Water-repellent design

Display

Billion Colour – 10-Bit, pOLED, 120Hz Display

Display Technology

pOLED

Display Resolution

FHD+ (2400 x 1800) | 402ppi

Display certifications

SGS Blue Eye, DC Dimming

Battery

5000mAh non-removable

Charging

33W TurboPower™ charger

Networks

13 5G Bands

5G: 1/2/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41/66/77/78/78 HPUE

4G:1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/18/19/20/26/28/32/38/38HPUE/39/40/41/41HPUE/42/43/66

Main Rear Camera

50MP (f/1.8, 0.64μm) | OIS

Camera 2

8MP (f/2.2, 1.12μm) | FF wide/ depth | FOV 118°

Camera 3

2MP (f/2.4, 1.75μm) | macro | FOV 78°

Camera 4

N/A

Flash

Single LED flash

Rear camera software

Burst Shot, Auto Smile Capture, AR stickers (via future Playstore update), Spot Color, Smart Composition, Shot Optimization, Active Photo, Dual Capture, Live Filter, Portrait Mode, Panorama, HDR, Night Vision, Pro Mode, 50MP High Resolution Mode, Super Resolution, Google Lens™ Integration

Rear camera video capture

Main sensor: FHD (30fps) | FHD (60fps)

Wide & Depth: FHD (30fps)

Macro: HD (30fps）

Rear camera video software

Spot Color, Dual Capture, Hyperlapse, Slow Motion

Front camera hardware

16MP (f/2.2, 1.0 μm)

Front camera software

Burst Shot, Gesture Capture, Auto Smile Capture, Group Selfie, Selfie Animation, Spot Color, Shot Optimization, Active Photo, Dual Capture, Live Filter, Face Beauty, Portrait Mode Beauty, HDR, Auto Night Vision

Front camera video capture

FHD (30fps)

Front camera video software

Spot Color, Dual Capture, Hyperlapse, Face Beauty for Videos

SIM Card

Hybrid SIM Slots

FM Radio

Yes

Speakers

Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos®

Microphones

2 microphones

Headset Jack

3.5mm headset jack

Bluetooth® technology

Bluetooth® 5.1

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac | 2.4GHz & 5GHz | Wi-Fi hotspot

Ports

Type-C port (USB 2.0)

NFC

Yes

Location Services

GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo

Sensors

Fingerprint reader, Proximity sensor, Ambient Light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, eCompass

Security

Side fingerprint reader, Face unlock

Colors

Meteorite Gray

White Lily

Device Name

moto g82 5G





Legal, Claims, & Disclaimers



Certain features, functionality and product speciﬁcations may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.



for BTL takeaway materials and website



MOTOROLA, the Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.



Packaging/Manual



Designed and manufactured by/for Motorola Mobility LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo.



[Trademarks statement and universal disclaimer]



If Google products are mentioned (Please note that these are examples and may vary depending on the Google product included in your marketing asset):

Google and Android are trademarks of Google LLC.



If microSD is mentioned:

microSD is a trademark of SD-3C, LLC.



If UI screen is shown:

Screen images simulated. Phone UI for illustration purposes only, and subject to change.

1. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

2. 5G service available with 5G plan. 5G network coverage required; available only in select areas; device not compatible with all 5G networks. Contact your service provider for details.

3. As compared to traditional LCD technology.

4. Based on 5G sub-6GHz network connectivity, providing 125-360Mbps download speeds to the average user. Available with 5G service plan and 5G network coverage. See carrier for details.

5. Based on performance data – 15% CPU improvement and up to 30% faster GPU reported by Qualcomm as compared to the previous generation.

6. Reproduces 82% NTSC compared to the 72% NTSC color gamut found on most standard displays.

7. Water-repellent design creates a barrier to help protect against moderate exposure to water such as accidental spills, splashes or light rain. Not designed to be submersed in water, or exposed to pressurized water, or other liquids; may diminish over time. Not waterproof.

8. Available user storage is less due to preloaded software, and is subject to change without notice due to software updates

9. MicroSD card sold separately. Content with DRM restrictions may not be able to be moved to the card.

10. Auto smile capture can recognize up to 5 faces/people in the same frame.

11. Google Assistant is a trademark of Google LLC. Not all languages supported. A list of current languages supported by Google Assistant can be found here: assistant.google.com.

