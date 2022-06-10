Velodyne Lidar CMO Sally Frykman Named Finalist for Sensors Converge Award

Business Wire India

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Sally Frykman has been named a finalist for the Woman of the Year award from Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics. The Best of Sensors Awards shines a spotlight on the best and most innovative products, technologies, teams and people in the sensors industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220610005080/en/

Sally Frykman, Chief Marketing Officer at Velodyne Lidar, has been named a finalist for the Woman of the Year award from Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics. (Photo: Velodyne Lidar)

As CMO at Velodyne Lidar, Frykman oversees the strategic development and execution of global marketing and communications programs that advance the company’s innovative vision and goals. Her multifaceted role encompasses a wide array of responsibilities, including promotion of the Velodyne brand, thought leadership development and robust sales lead generation fueled by highly engaging digital marketing. Additionally, Frykman leads Velodyne’s comprehensive public and media relations efforts. She also regularly engages with local and federal public policy and regulatory leaders.

The Sensors Converge conference, which takes place in San Jose, covers sensors and electronics technologies and applications that are driving industry innovation. Award winners, selected by a panel of industry experts, will be announced on June 28 at a conference event honoring the best in sensor technologies and the sensor ecosystem, people and companies.

Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Sensors & Electronics at Questex, organizers of Sensors Converge, said, “Again this year the innovation in the sensors industry did not disappoint with new, innovative ground-breaking technologies and individuals doing spectacular work. The Best of Sensors Awards was created to recognize the industries best innovations. We congratulate Sally Frykman on being named a finalist.”

“It is an honor to be named a finalist for the Woman of the Year Award by Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics,” said Frykman. “It’s a privilege to be among the women leaders who are playing a role in shaping the sensors industry as our solutions advance safety, sustainability, efficiency and equity on a global scale.”

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne, the global leader in lidar, is known for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodyne’s revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including robotics, industrial, intelligent infrastructure, autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, all statements other than historical fact and include, without limitation, statements regarding Velodyne’s target markets, new products, development efforts, and competition. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “can,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Velodyne’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include uncertainties regarding government regulation and adoption of lidar, the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Velodyne’s and its customers’ businesses; Velodyne’s ability to manage growth; Velodyne’s ability to execute its business plan; uncertainties related to the ability of Velodyne’s customers to commercialize their products and the ultimate market acceptance of these products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Velodyne’s products; the success of other competing lidar and sensor-related products and services that exist or may become available; uncertainties related to Velodyne’s current litigation and potential litigation involving Velodyne or the validity or enforceability of Velodyne’s intellectual property; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Velodyne’s products and services. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with Velodyne’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of Velodyne’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Velodyne as of the date hereof, Velodyne undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220610005080/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...