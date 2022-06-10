Press Release India

Pre-Launch Bookings Open for the All-New BMW G 310 RR

Pre-launch bookings for the all-new BMW G 310 RR are now open in India. The bike can be exclusively booked at all BMW Motorrad authorised dealerships or online by visiting www.bmwmotorradg310rr.com.
 
The BMW G 310 RR is scheduled to be launched in India in July 2022. Deliveries will be done on a first come first serve basis post launch.
 
For ease of ownership, BMW India Financial Services is offering a complete package. Benefits include zero down payment, low monthly payments starting at INR 3,999 and the option to fund insurance and accessories. Customer will also enjoy the advantage of easy loan approvals during pre-booking phase.

