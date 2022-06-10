Tecnotree Wins Telco Partner of the Year (ISV) Award from MongoDB

Business Wire India

Tecnotree, a Finland-based global provider of digital transformation solutions for Digital Service Providers (DSPs), today announced that it has been selected as ‘MongoDB Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year – Telco’ winner in the annual MongoDB World event at New York.

Padma Ravichander, CEO Tecnotree, said “We are proud to receive this award from MongoDB for helping our customers transition to new technologies and build digital ecosystems. Our technology platform allows customers to quickly deploy new services in response to market demand. Tecnotree’s digital BSS suite 5 provides end-to-end digital transformation for our enterprise customers, creating new efficiencies along the value chains. We are honoured to have this partnership with MongoDB. As we prepare for another exciting year ahead, we will continue to work closely with them to build custom-tailored solutions for our consumers.”

‘The MongoDB Partner of the Year Awards’ honour projects and people that thrive to help MongoDB telecom customers with their journey to the cloud. They celebrate the ground-breaking use of data to build compelling applications, modernize legacy ones, and the creativity of professionals expanding the limits of technology with MongoDB. This year partners were selected based on MongoDB end customer impact and influence.

Tecnotree was selected based on its unique set of offerings in the form of Cloud management, mobility and IoT, enterprise application development, software maintenance, and real-time offerings for enhanced customer experience, with their complete range of BSS Suite products and services. Tecnotree is addressing its goals towards building digital ecosystems by providing enterprises with a variety of solutions that help them with their digital transformation journey, using MongoDB as the underlying technology.

“At MongoDB, our partners are critical to our ability to care for our customers. The last two years have been a remarkably challenging time, with widespread changes affecting the entire world—and certainly the IT industry—like never before. However, this time has also brought customers and partners together to solve common problems,” said Alan Chhabra, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Partners, MongoDB. “At MongoDB, we’re committed to helping our customers evolve to this next stage of necessary innovation and are so grateful to all our partners who help make it happen. We’re cheering on this year’s winners to carry on this competition’s legacy of honouring game-changing ideas, and I look forward to seeing the influence they make on the industry and the future.”

Tecnotree is the full-stack digital business management solution provider for digital service providers, with over 40 years of deep domain knowledge, proven delivery, and transformation capability across the globe. Our open-source technology-based agile products comprise the full range (order-to-cash) of business process and subscription management for telecom and DSPs with a pre-integrated B2B2X partner ecosystem across gaming, health, education, OTT, etc. Tecnotree products, platforms, and partners support emerging ecosystems of over 1 Billion subscribers across 70+ countries.

