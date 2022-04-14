Eaton’s Vehicle Group Named a General Motors 2021 Supplier of the Year

Business Wire India

Power management company Eaton today announced that General Motors (GM) recently recognized Eaton’s Vehicle Group as a 2021 Supplier of the Year. GM celebrated honorees at its 30th annual Supplier of the Year awards ceremony in Phoenix, Arizona.

Eaton’s Mark Kramer, business unit director, ePowertrain, Vehicle Group, left, and Kevin Heintz, vice president, Sales and Commercial Team, Vehicle Group, right, receive a 2021 Supplier of the Year award from Tom McMillen, executive director, Global Purchasing, General Motors. (Photo: Business Wire)

GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, providing GM customers with innovative technologies, and delivering among the highest quality in the automotive industry. This year, GM recognized 134 suppliers from 16 countries with the Supplier of the Year distinction.

“This award represents our continued focus and commitment to General Motors, a valued customer for more than 60 years,” said Pete Denk, president, Eaton’s Vehicle Group, North America. “We focus on providing differentiated power management technologies, customer service and quality, and I am thankful to have such a remarkable team.”

“This year’s Supplier of the Year event was special not only because it’s the 30th anniversary of the program, but because it provided us with the opportunity to recognize our suppliers for persevering through one of the most challenging years the industry has ever faced,” said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain. “These top suppliers showed resilience and reinforced their commitment to pursuing sustainability and innovation. Through our strong relationships and collaboration, GM and our suppliers are poised to build a brighter future for generations to come.”

A global cross-functional team selected the 2021 Supplier of the Year winners based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care, and Aftersales and Logistics.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries, and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun, and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, operate sustainably, and help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

