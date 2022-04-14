Green Hydrogen Close to a Breakthrough

Business Wire India

The climate protection goals as well as the massive increase in the price of fossil fuels and the need for energy security are giving the energy transition a tailwind. Green hydrogen is a key element on the way to decarbonizing industry, transport and energy supply and is close to a market breakthrough. The task is to establish complete value chains. At the second “Green Hydrogen Forum” as part ofEurope’s largest platform of the energy industry The smarter E Europe, everything will revolve around green hydrogen from May 11 to 13, 2022 at Messe München. Exhibition tickets can now be booked.

“The green hydrogen economy is an essential part of the solution for Europe to ensure the means to supply itself much more independently and fossil-free in the future, especially during crises and wars,” says Dr. Michael Spirig, CEO of the European Electrolyser & Fuel Cell Forum (EFCF). “It is now important to invest in all components of the value chain at the same time, so that green production, storage and consumption can grow continuously together,” explains Spirig.

“Green Hydrogen Forum & Expo” provides impetus for the industry

The “Green Hydrogen Forum & Expo” will be held as part of ees Europe 2022 in Hall B2: over three days, international experts will speak at the forum on political framework conditions, the international markets, the required infrastructure, and lighthouse projects. In the kick-off session on May 11, Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, CEO of the European trade association Hydrogen Europe, will speak on the role of hydrogen as an accelerator of resilience in the European energy system. Prof. Dr. Veronika Grimm, member of the Council of Economic Experts of the German Federal Government, will conclude with a presentation on hydrogen and its economic efficiency as well as its economic importance for Germany and Europe.

In a panel-discussion focusing on the necessary measures for the industrial use of hydrogen, Mr. Chatzimarkakis will engage with other industry insiders such as Werner Diwald (Managing Director of the German Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association DWV) and Cornelius Matthes, CEO of Dii Desert Energy.

In the associated exhibition area, companies will be presenting products and services related to hydrogen, fuel cells, electrolysis and power-to-gas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413005444/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...