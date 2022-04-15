Advanced Clinical Continues Global Expansion Into Europe With New Office in Switzerland

Business Wire India

Advanced Clinical, a clinical development and strategic resourcing organization, is pleased to announce its continued expansion into Europe with the opening of a new office in Zug, Switzerland.

“We have chosen to open our newest office in Zug due to its proximity to some of the most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the heart of Europe,” said Dr. Andreas Amrein, Managing Director, Europe, and Senior Vice President, Asia-Pacific and Japan. “Zug is located right in the economic center of Switzerland and will help us achieve success in attracting numerous global and regional sponsors as well as highly qualified clinical research professionals.”

“Adding an office in Zug enables us to fully support our current and new clients located in Switzerland as well as to have access to the area’s skilled talent pool,” said Julie Ross, President. “By continuing to establish operations in key areas within Europe, we are able to diversify our global clinical programs and strengthen our position as a leading, mid-market, clinical development and strategic resourcing organization.”

Advanced Clinical will continue expansion efforts in Europe in subsequent months with plans for additional locations in Belgium and Sweden.

Advanced Clinical also has established European operations in Germany, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, Romania, Poland, and Ukraine. In addition, the company has established operations in Japan, Australia, and Singapore, as well as North American office locations in Chicago, Orlando, Boston, and Toronto, Canada.

About Advanced Clinical

Advanced Clinical is a clinical development and strategic resourcing organization committed to providing a better clinical experience across the drug development journey. Our goal is to improve the lives of all those touched by clinical research – approaching each opportunity with foresight, character, resilience and innovation. Based on decades of experience, we help our clients achieve better outcomes by conducting candid conversations and anticipating potential issues through our customized solutions. Visit our website to learn more: www.advancedclinical.com.

