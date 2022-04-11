GoTo Completes Landmark Listing on the Indonesia Stock Exchange

Business Wire India

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (“GoTo Group” or the “Company”), the largest digital ecosystem in Indonesia, today announced its listing on the Main Board of the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), where its shares will trade under the stock code GOTO. The total amount raised from the Group’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) process is approximately USD1.1 billion (IDR15.8 trillion), comprising USD954.7 million (IDR13.7 trillion) in proceeds plus USD146.3 million (IDR2.1 trillion) from treasury shares for the purpose of over allotment, representing a market capitalisation of approximately USD28 billion (IDR400.3 trillion).

Based on the total funds raised, GoTo’s IPO is the third largest in Asia and fifth largest in the world this year.1 Around 300,000 investors have participated – the highest ever number to take part in an IPO on the IDX.

As part of the drive to make this IPO one of the most inclusive, GoTo has introduced the Gotong Royong Share Program. The company has allocated over US$20 million2 to driver-partners, as well as forming the GoTo Future Fund – an endowment fund that aims to support initiatives and solutions that benefit the lives of stakeholders across the GoTo ecosystem. Loyal merchants and consumers in Indonesia were able to benefit from the IPO, receiving priority access to order a fixed allocation of GoTo shares. Furthermore, as part of the program, all full time employees have been made participants in the Group’s Long-Term Incentive Plan.

Andre Soelistyo, GoTo Group CEO said, “Today we embark on a new journey as a public company. Our listing on the Indonesia Stock Exchange will strengthen our ability to pursue our mission and better serve customers. Despite global market volatility, investor interest has been strong, reflecting the rapidly growing demand in Southeast Asia for our on-demand, e-commerce and financial technology services, as well as confidence in GoTo’s position as the largest digital ecosystem in Indonesia.

“Ultimately, the people who deserve the most recognition for today’s milestone are the people who worked so hard to breathe life into our business. Our success can be wholly attributed to our driver-partners, merchants, consumers and employees, and it was therefore a priority for us to ensure they could benefit from our IPO via the Gotong Royong Share Program, one of the most inclusive share ownership programs in the world today. With all of these groups working together, we are truly unstoppable as we pursue our mission to empower progress for Indonesia and Southeast Asia.

“I would also like to express our gratitude to the Government of Indonesia, the OJK, and IDX for their support during the IPO process, and for their continued commitment to the growth of Indonesia’s digital economy. Together we can help to support Indonesia’s digital transformation by leveraging technology for the benefit of all.”

The listing ceremony and the handover of the listing certificate took place today at the Indonesia Stock Exchange, in Jakarta, and was attended by Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of OJK Wimboh Santoso, and IDX’s President Director Inarno Djajadi.

GoTo Group’s listing represents a historic moment for the Company and the IDX, as the first listing to be carried out under the new regulations on multiple voting rights set out by the OJK. The Company offered a total of 46.7 billion Series A shares, comprising newly issued, and treasury shares (for the purpose of over allotment) at an offer price of IDR338, representing a projected market capitalization of approximately USD28 billion (IDR400.3 trillion) at admission.

A long-term strategy for growth

GoTo Group plans to use the proceeds from the IPO, after deducting issuance costs, for working capital to support the Company’s growth strategy, comprising four pillars:

Driving customer growth and engagement through cross pollination andby increasing usage among consumers, merchants and driver-partners.

Enhancing hyperlocal experiences and infrastructure to provide consumers with more convenience in their digital daily lives.

Strengthening ecosystem synergies including enhanced loyalty and rewards programs, deeper financial services offerings and further development of value added merchant services.

Investing in high growth areas, including deeper demographic expansion in Indonesia, Singapore and Vietnam, targeted strategic investments, investment in technology and infrastructure, and the transition towards electric vehicles.



GoTo Group is the market leader in Indonesia in each of its business verticals and by strengthening the synergies and network effects from within its ecosystem, the Group is well positioned for continued growth. GoTo Group has already achieved:

Pro forma3 Gross Transaction Value (GTV) of IDR414.2 trillion (USD28.8 billion) in the 12-months ended 30 September 2021

Pro forma Gross Revenue of IDR15.1 trillion (USD1 billion) in the 12-months ended 30 September 2021

Pro forma Orders of approximately 2 billion in the 12-months ended 30 September 2021

Over 55 million annual transacting users (ATU) on a pro forma basis, as of 30 September, 2021

Over 2.5 million registered driver partners, as of 30 September, 2021

Over 14 million registered merchants, as of 30 September, 2021



Indonesia represents Southeast Asia’s largest economy, contributing a GDP of more than USD1 trillion and a population of 274 million – the fourth largest in the world. Indonesia and Southeast Asia have a young and highly tech-savvy population with increasing spending power that is driving the growth of the region’s digital economy.

Growing demand for services across GoTo Group’s ecosystem, driven by increasing digital adoption among consumers in Southeast Asia, has underpinned the Group’s strong financial performance in recent years. GoTo Group’s pro forma GTV grew at 46% CAGR between 2018 and 2020, and at 62% YoY between Q3 2020 and Q3 2021. Pro forma gross revenue grew at 56% CAGR between FY2018 and FY2020 and 55% YoY between Q3 2020 and Q3 2021.

PT Indo Premier Sekuritas, PT Mandiri Sekuritas, and PT Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia Tbk acted as the Joint Lead Underwriters for the IPO.

Notes to editors:

https://www.gotocompany.com/investor-relations/prospectus

For more information on GoTo and the IPO, please see the Prospectus at gotocompany.com.

Definition of pro-forma: The pro forma information of GTV, Orders, ATU and gross revenue provided is as if Tokopedia had been consolidated by GoTo since January 1, 2018.

Exchange rate: IDR14.350 = USD1

About GoTo Group:

PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk (GoTo Group) is the largest digital ecosystem in Indonesia. GoTo’s mission is to “empower progress” by offering technology infrastructure and solutions that help everyone to access and thrive in the digital economy. The GoTo ecosystem consists of on-demand services (mobility, food delivery, and logistics), e-commerce (third party marketplaces + official stores, instant commerce, interactive commerce, and rural commerce), and financial technology (payments, financial services, and technology solutions for merchants) through the Gojek, Tokopedia, and GoTo Financial platforms.

___________________________

1 Source: Bloomberg

2 Value based on opening share price of IDR 338 per share

3 See notes to editors for pro forma definition.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220410005062/en/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...