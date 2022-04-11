EarlySalary Strengthens Leadership, gears up to build partnerships at scale

Business Wire India

EarlySalary, India’s largest consumer lending platform for young professionals, is pleased to announce the onboarding of Amol Maheshwari as Chief Distribution Officer. Amol will head an arm that focuses on driving strategic alliances across corporates through HRMS, Insuretech and Healthtech.

Amol Maheshwari is a senior industry leader with over 18 years of experience across healthcare, BFSI, and media industries and expertise in setting and scaling up large distribution channels in B2C and B2B ecosystems. Being MediBuddy’s Country Head-Sales and Account Management, he earlier has contributed to the Digital healthcare adoption and revolution in India during the pandemic by promoting Online Doctor Consultations, Health Checks, Mental Wellness Solutions, etc. with over 700 corporate clients. With Bajaj Allianz Life, he helped in building Corporate Business & Employee Benefits practice and an ecosystem of Institutional Business Partnerships across Banks, NBFCs and Digital Partnerships.

He is an alumnus of Symbiosis Centre for Management & HRD and has pursued a Diploma in Digital Business from MIT Sloan and Columbia Business School. In addition, he is an executive coach from Marshall Goldsmith and International Coach Federation and contributes to the Student Community as a Guest Faculty in Top Institutions like IIMA, FMS, IIT Bombay, SCMHRD, KJ Somaiya, Woxsen & Amity University.

EarlySalary will benefit from the expertise of the Senior Industry Leader who will help the organization scale up its distribution to the next orbit through Institutional, Corporate Partnerships. The new hire will help in EarlySalary’s business growth and drive key strategic alliances across corporates, Healthtech, Insuretech and Edtech.



On the occasion, Mr. Amol Maheshwari, Chief Distribution Officer, EarlySalary said, “The digital lending space is expected to grow over by USD 350 billion in 2023. With India having the highest fintech adoption rate of 87% and the increasing internet penetration, the digital lending space is only going to grow across geographies. EarlySalary’s line of innovative retail and corporate lending products have overcome traditional limitations, reduced transaction costs and are enhancing customer experience for Digital India. I am very excited to scale up the next level distribution at EarlySalary, enabling billion Indians to fulfill their financial dreams through access to credit digitally in a convenient and seamless manner.”



On the occasion, Mr. Akshay Mehrotra, Co-Founder and CEO, EarlySalary said, “Currently, EarlySalary is disbursing Rs. 350 crores and onboarding 50,000 customers every month. With Amol coming onboard, we will be pacing up the momentum to enter a hypergrowth phase. This is another step in our objective of creating a one-stop financial ecosystem for the young, aspiring and tech-savvy India.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...