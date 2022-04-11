I Squared Capital Names Three New Partners

Business Wire India

The Management Committee of I Squared Capital is pleased to announce the appointment of Andreas Moon as Partner, Chenhua Shen as Fund Partner, and Enrico Del Prete as Fund Partner, bringing the total number of partners at I Squared Capital to eleven. “In our tenth anniversary year, I am so proud to be part of this extraordinary group whose combined talents have contributed so much to the success of the firm,” said Sadek Wahba, Chairman and Managing Partner of I Squared Capital. “Our new partners have helped build I Squared Capital into a vibrant global platform with over $34 billion of assets under management and a diverse portfolio of infrastructure assets around the world. They have demonstrated the talent and innovation necessary to execute on our long-term strategy and help lead the firm on its next phase of growth.”

The firm continues to grow rapidly and, with the recent closing of ISQ Global Infrastructure Fund III at $15 billion, I Squared now has over $34 billion in assets under management. With this growth comes the need for additional resources across the firm. Over the past six months, 19 professionals have joined across various groups including ten on the investment team and nine in other functions. Over the course of the coming period, we look to add significant resources, including investment professionals in the U.S., Latin America, Europe, and Asia, as well as the Credit and InfraTech platforms, some of whom will be announced shortly.

I Squared Capital is an independent global infrastructure investment manager focusing on utilities, digital infrastructure, energy, transport and social infrastructure in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. Headquartered in Miami, the firm also has offices in Hong Kong, London, New Delhi, Singapore, and Taipei.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005303/en/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...