Luca & Friends is the World First AI-Powered Educational App to Combine Fitness, Learning, and Metaverse for Kids

The World Health Organization recommends 60 minutes of exercise daily, yet 80% of children are falling short of that goal. To help families, schools, and out-of-school time programs address this issue in today’s tech-driven world, the health and fitness company GOFA International has launched Luca & Friends, a new ground-breaking app that uses AI (artificial intelligence) backed motion capture technology to get kids moving through fun, immersive educational games.

Luca & Friends is the first app of its kind to combine learning and fitness is designed for kids ages 4-8. The app provides an interactive and immersive learning experience in which kids play games by using basic movements like stretch or jump to touch or catch the right answers. Kids build strength, endurance, coordination, and flexibility while practicing English and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) skills.

“In an age where kids are spending more time in front of their screens, we have created a way to make that time for active fun and learning,” said Wayne Chung, CEO of GOFA, creators of Luca & Friends. “The engaging games in the app, based on principles of English and STEM; help instill healthy habits, giving kids the perfect platform on which to improve their knowledge and increase their daily exercise.”

Key features of Luca & Friends include:

Social interaction – Players can invite friends and family to join the fun.

Educational Content – Over 100 lessons and activities covering English and STEM topics, which are curriculum aligned.

Rewards – Reward programs to motivate kids to stay active.

Parent Dashboard – Helps parents monitor their child’s progress.

Playback Mode – Videos of each play session can be downloaded on the device.

Luca & Friends is free for download via Google Play and the Apple App Store.

About Luca & Friends

Luca & Friends’ mission is to connect education and fitness for the benefit of primary school-aged children. Its vision is to transform lifestyles every day through its mantra “Move, Learn. Play.” Powered by the AI technology of its parent company GOFA, Luca & Friends is the first app of its kind to combine learning and fitness via cutting-edge AI motion technology. It provides an immersive and interactive learning experience that gets kids moving while also strengthening their English and STEM skills. For more information, visit https://www.lucafriends.com/.

