SKODA AUTO India Honours Winners of Service Challenge with Excellence Awards

Business Wire India

ŠKODA AUTO India’s Service Challenge winners honoured

Part of ŠKODA AUTO’s endeavour to improve service quality and customer satisfaction

2011 onwards ŠKODA AUTO India is evaluating and recognizing the dealer employees through Service Challenge



In a glittering ceremony in Pune, ŠKODA AUTO India awarded, honoured and celebrated its most prized assets. Its personnel, partners, and winners of the ŠKODA SERVICE CHALLENGE.



Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “We at ŠKODA AUTO have always maintained that happy personnel means happy customers. Which is why we organise the ŠKODA SERVICE CHALLENGE to encourage, motivate and reward members of the ŠKODA AUTO family. It is my absolute pleasure to personally meet, interact and spend time with the people who represent our brand to our customers and directly contribute to the growth of ŠKODA AUTO in India and the world. They are our true superstars.”



The ŠKODA SERVICE CHALLENGE is a national level competition involving Parts Managers, Diagnostic and Master Technicians, Service Technicians, and Service Advisors. This competition is to encourage and motivate employees working in the service area of ŠKODA AUTO’s partners and dealers, and to inculcate a sense of pride and belongingness leading to improved service quality, customer satisfaction, and loyalty.



In place since 2011, this year 752 participants from dealerships across India participated in an online test of two rounds in November 2021, followed by face-to-face Regional Rounds in December 2021.

The top 3 individuals from the 4 categories competed in the finals held in ŠKODA AUTO-VW India’s Training Academy in Pune on March 15, 2022. The competition consisted of several rounds of tests assessing participants on theoretical, practical and soft skills.

The winners are



1. Parts Manager- Mr. Rahul Kadam of Mody India Cars Pvt Ltd, Mumbai

2. Diagnostic & Master Technician – Mr. Saravanan Palanisamy of SGA Cars India Pvt Ltd, Coimbatore

3. Service Technician – Mr. Satinder Singh Laur of Brite Autowheels Private Limited, Noida

4. Service Advisor – Mr. Girish Javaregowda of Raja Motors, Bengaluru



Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India handed over the trophy and a token of appreciation to the winners.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...