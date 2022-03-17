Société Générale’s GEFA BANK Taps DXC Technology in Journey to Public Cloud

Business Wire India

GEFA BANK, a leading financing partner for German SMEs and subsidiary of Société Générale, has selected DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) for a ground-breaking digital transformation project. With the “G-Rocket” program, GEFA BANK and DXC Technology will migrate the bank’s mission-critical applications and data from its existing data center to Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform.

GEFA BANK office in Wuppertal, Germany (Credit: GEFA BANK)

“By moving to the cloud, GEFA is modernizing its IT infrastructure and gaining a higher degree of flexibility and scalability,” says Michael Quint, CIO of GEFA BANK. “Together with our partner DXC, we have developed a transformation program to prepare ourselves technologically, as well as organizationally, for the future of banking. DXC has implemented a flexible, end-to-end operating model based on the cloud compliance and security framework of our parent company.”

In addition, DXC has put in place a training program with its partner Microsoft to prepare selected GEFA BANK experts for the future operation of the new cloud solution.

“DXC has many years of experience in the banking and capital markets industry. With cloud, the rate of transformation and innovation in this sector has accelerated exponentially,” said Marc-Alexander Drews, Banking & Capital Markets Sales Executive at DXC. “Using our Cloud Right approach, we are not only supporting GEFA with their technology transition to the cloud, but also empowering their IT teams to realize its full potential.”

With the move to the Azure cloud, GEFA BANK and DXC will systematically deploy the bank’s application landscape to cloud-native services such as Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS). As a result of this containerization approach, GEFA BANK will reduce the time-to-market for new services and create a modern development environment for innovative financial products.

“The G-Rocket program and the cloud migration of business-critical applications is a unique challenge. Based on our many years of positive collaboration, DXC is the right partner for this transformation,” added Michael Quint.

Against this background, GEFA BANK and DXC have agreed to continue their cooperation until October 2027. The completion of the data center migration is planned for September 2022.

With over 70 years of industry experience, GEFA BANK is one of Germany’s leading providers of sales and investment financing for mobile assets. The wholly owned subsidiary of the international banking group Société Générale provides a wide range of financing products, including leasing, credit, hire-purchase as well as purchase and rental park financing for German medium-sized companies. In addition, GEFA BANK offers overnight and fixed-term deposit solutions for private and business customers.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The world’s largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

