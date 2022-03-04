Fanta Launches Apple Delite; Introduces Kartik Aaryan as Fanta’s Brand Ambassador

Business Wire India

Coca-Cola India, announced the launch of Fanta’s new flavour, Apple Delite, further expanding the brand’s colorful portfolio with a delicious fruit flavoured variant. This summer, consumers in India will be able to enjoy the refreshing sparkling drink with real apple juice to refresh them in mind, body, and spirit. India’s favourite fruit flavoured brand also launched its new colourful commercial with youth sensation Kartik Aaryan, the brand ambassador, fostering excitement and energy to yet another fun version of Fanta.



Kartik Aaryan can be seen enjoying Fanta Apple Delite in the new commercial, which marks the beginning of his association with the brand. Fanta has been synonymous with infusing playfulness and cheer into the lives of its consumers, and this new campaign with Apple Delite will act as a nudge to stay colorful despite the conformities of their modern lives.



Fruit-flavored beverages are growing rapidly in India’s sparkling category. The addition of this flavor by Fanta will enhance the brand portfolio in India to a two-flavor range. The drink will be available nationwide in a variety of packs –250ml, 600ml and 750ml.



Commenting on the launch in India, Tish Condeno, Sr. Director – Sparkling Flavors, Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, said, “In line with our vision of ‘Beverages for life’ and staying focused to the evolving taste and preferences of our consumers today, we decided to foray into the Apple flavour segment. Furthermore, our innovation priorities and extensive research led us to bring in a refreshing twist to sparkling apple with new Fanta Apple Delite.”



She further added, “Kartik brings his own zest and energy to the brand in a delightful way. The bright, summer scenes from our latest commercial, remind our consumers to stay at their playful best, despite the challenging scenarios.”



Kartik Aaryan, face of the new Fanta campaign, said, “Fanta has been a household name for decades. I have grown up drinking Fanta, especially while chilling with my friends and enjoying my favourite snacks. I am thrilled to entertain audiences, through Fanta’s new launch, Fanta Apple Delite, which has a refreshing pull of Apple. Through this launch, I wish to convey to my audience to not take life so seriously and enjoy moments with family and friends. Just sip the new Fanta Apple Delite and stay happy & colourful, this summer.”



Airing from March 5th, 2022, across TV channels in India, the new Fanta advertisement has been uniquely conceptualized to familiarise audiences with the new product variant. It will be complemented with a robust 360-degree marketing approach, which includes both digital as well as OOH efforts.



“Fanta is all about colourful people. And the new Fanta Apple Delite gives the people some more ammunition to transform everyday situations into loads of fun. It’s a drink with a twist. You don’t just sip it but you actually take a bite of it because it has real apple juice. The simple use of the sound of the apple bite not only brings alive the apple flavour but also adds some crazy to our world. Brought alive here by the fabulous and colourful Kartik Aaryan.” – Ritu Sharda, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India (North).



The new variant will be available on shelves across key markets in India early this summer and will be retailed across more than half a million outlets across the country. Globally, Fanta is available in apple, and apple variants across many markets and is now available in India with Fanta Apple Delite.



Fanta is the market share leader in the orange segment and the brand aims to further build itself in the overall fruit-flavoured segment with this variant. The new flavor, which is forecasted to be a high-impact seller, will further strengthen Coca-Cola’s position in the soft beverages’ category in the country.



Campaign link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0za0s2_KolA

