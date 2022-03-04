Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Shashank Singh Kataria Becomes the Youngest Equestrian Athlete and Only Civilian to Take the Asian Games Trials

By Mar 4, 2022

Business Wire India
Shashank Singh Kataria, resident of Gurgaon, Haryana is the youngest equestrian athlete and the only Civilian to take the Asian Games trials. He has won the following merits at the National Equestrian Championship Advanced Dressage organised by RVC Meerut from 22nd to 27th February 2022.

Advance Dressage
Shashank Singh Kataria astride Verdinand
Gold Medal

Elementary Dressage
Shashank Singh Kataria astride Rein Roe Adare Acrobat
Bronze Medal

Preliminary Dressage
Shashank Singh Kataria astride Rein Roe Adare Acrobat
Silver Medal
Shashank Singh Kataria astride Saptajit
Bronze Medal
Team – Gold Medal

It is his inquisitive nature, his unflinching drive, his deep love for the horses, his ever increasing passion for this sport that in an unbelievable short span of time he has been able to register himself as a good horseman. The staunch patriot in Shashank constantly dreams of getting India in the tally of the winners of Olympic medal in Evening. With his hard and smart work Shashank has already started paving way to have his dream turn into reality.

By

Related Post

Uncategorized

TRT World Forum 2023 Takes the Pulse of World Agenda

dssenthil Dec 16, 2023
Uncategorized

Takeda Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for HYQVIA® as Maintenance Therapy in Patients with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

dssenthil Dec 16, 2023
Uncategorized

HomeLane Unveils Its Inaugural DOOWUP Store in Kolkata, in Alliance with LKG Homes

dssenthil Dec 16, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

TRT World Forum 2023 Takes the Pulse of World Agenda

Uncategorized

Takeda Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for HYQVIA® as Maintenance Therapy in Patients with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP)

Uncategorized

HomeLane Unveils Its Inaugural DOOWUP Store in Kolkata, in Alliance with LKG Homes

Uncategorized

SGB Tranche 2023-24 Series III Coming Soon; Invest on Bajaj Markets

%d