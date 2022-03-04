Newsblare Launches First Magazine on Covid-19 Pandemic

Business Wire IndiaNewsblare Media today released its first ever magazine worldwide on the Covid-19 Pandemic. Covid-19 has changed the world since its arrival in 2019. The virus has disrupted most lives and economies and is still a threat to mankind.



The virus was first detected in Wuhan in the Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China (PRC). It spread in the country rapidly and then, it enveloped the entire world in approaching months. World Health Organisation (WHO) named the disease Covid-19 in February 2020. The virus that causes Covid is called Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2 (SARS CoV-2).

The novel coronavirus is the new enemy looming over the world, threatening to drown it much like previous endemics like the black death. The coronavirus has caused a lot of destruction of human life and has a large hand in shutting down the world, a dominant characteristic of any endemic. Covid has also caused concerns about the long term Impacts of the disease and people’s mental health, which are unmeasurable.

This is not just a magazine but also research that how Coronavirus has caused an array of destruction in the human civilisation. It has caused 55 lakh deaths around the world to date, making it the greatest catastrophe in recent memory. It led to an economic depression which led to people getting poorer due to unemployment and loss of monetary channels. It led to dwindling economies of nations, disputed supply chains in businesses, inflation and moreover chaos.

This magazine covered various industries and summarized a report about all these sectors which have been impacted effectively during the pandemic. But this is not true, because “in every problem, there are seeds of new opportunities” which means that there are some sectors that have emerged during the pandemic – the boom in the IT industry, Startups become the year of the unicorn. Education shifts to mobile screens, gold set for a big return in Covid-19.

What’s more? Let’s take a look at the exclusive research at www.newsblare.com. There is no subscription fee, it’s completely free. To get access of it, follow the link: https://newsblare.com/magazine/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...