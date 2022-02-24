Motorola Disrupts India’s Flagship Smartphone Market With Motorola Edge 30 Pro Packed With the Latest & Fastest Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Processor, World’s Highest Resolution 60MP Selfie, 50MP OIS and 50 MP Ultra-Wide & Macro Cameras, 144Hz 10-Bit OLED Display, 68W Charging and More at an Effective Price of Just Rs. 44,999

Business Wire India

Launched at Rs. 49,999, Indian consumers can purchase the product at an effective price of just Rs. 44,999 including Rs. 5000 FLAT Instant Discount on Flipkart and Cashback at retail stores, for all purchases made using SBI credit cards*.

The all new motorola edge 30 pro will go on sale starting 4th March, 12pm on Flipkart and at leading retail stores across India.

Consumers can also avail 3, 6 and 9 month No Cost EMI* schemes on purchases made using credit and debit cards from leading banks.

Motorola edge 30 pro customers also get Rs. 10,000* worth of benefits from Reliance Jio.

Today, Motorola announced the launch of its flagship device, motorola edge 30 pro, the most incredible motorola edge ever, featuring the fastest, most powerful mobile platform¹ – Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 1. The phone also features an advanced camera system with highest-resolution selfie camera ever – 60MP, 50MP OIS with All-pixel instant focus technology and 50MP ultra-wide & macro cameras. The smartphone also features the ultra-smooth 6.7” 10-bit OLED display with HDR10+, complemented by industry leading 144 Hz refresh rate, 68W turbo-power charging, 13 5G Bands, near-Stock Android 12 and astounding clarity of Dolby Atmos with stereo speakers. Motorola edge 30 pro will go on sale starting 4th March, at a disruptive price of Rs. 49,999 and can be purchased by customers using SBI credit cards at an effective price of just 44,999 including the flat Rs.5000 Instant discount/cashback*. Consumers can also avail No Cost EMIs up to 9 months and benefits worth 10,000 from Reliance Jio.

Compared to previous generation, the new platform offers 30% more power and 25% more efficiency with the Qualcomm® Adreno™ GPU, which was rearchitected for a new generation of gameplay. Consumers can also feel the power with up to 4x faster performance in their favorite apps, with Artificial Intelligence (AI) in everything from photography to gaming and connectivity. The Motorola edge 30 pro is also powered by the latest LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage to further amplify the performance of the device and is powered by the Snapdragon X65 Modem RF-System, that can connect to 5G networks³ with blazing-fast speeds and to make the most of the new Wifi 6 GHz spectrum, the device connects at even faster Gigabit speeds using Wi-Fi 6E⁵. The device also supports 3 Carrier Aggregation and 4X4 MIMO for enhanced connectivity and faster data speeds even over 4G networks.



The Motorola edge 30 pro comes with Motorola’s signature near-Stock Android 12 experience along with ThinkShield for mobile security. It also comes with the new and improved version of Ready For. Spawning a new breed of connected devices, the ready for feature ensures a hassle-free and wireless connection to a TV to play mobile games, make video calls, or use your phone’s apps on a big screen.



With an Incredible, most advanced set of hardware and software, Motorola edge 30 pro offers complete flagship experience to Indian consumers at a disruptive price point.



Detailed features below:

Performance & 5G – Qualcomm Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1

Power where you need it most

Experience the new Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform, Qualcomm’s fastest and most powerful processor. Fuel the next-generation features you’ll love, while enabling performance boosts such as advanced AI and a lightning-fast refresh rate. Power your faster 5G connections, elite gaming experiences, and the professional-quality cameras you crave.



Serious speed. Everywhere with 13 5G Bands

Connect to 5G networks³ and get blazing-fast speeds, whether it’s loading your Instagram feed or downloading your favorite shows in seconds⁴. Make the most of the new 6 GHz spectrum of Wi-Fi, connecting at even faster Gigabit speeds using Wi-Fi 6E⁵.



Snapdragon Elite Gaming

Unleash ultra-realistic gameplay



Snapdragon Sound

Immerse yourself in amazing sound

Snapdragon Sound™ delivers incredibly immersive detail over Bluetooth in your favorite games, movies, music, and more.



Artificial Intelligence

Accelerate your performance with AI

Feel the power of Qualcomm’s fastest Artificial Intelligence (AI) engine ever in a mobile platform. Experience up to 4x faster performance in your favorite apps, bringing AI to everything from photography to gaming to connectivity. All while optimizing app performance, improving battery life, and boosting efficiency. And with a new low power architecture, you can save even more battery life.



Instant All Pixel Focus 50MP Camera System

Every moment, every detail—times three.

Capture every incredible detail in bright daylight with two 50 MP cameras, from ultra-wide-angle shots to extreme close-ups. Focus faster and with more accuracy in low-light conditions using instant all-pixel focus and the powerful Qualcomm® Snapdragon® 8 chipset. Record cinematic videos right on your phone in 8K or shoot HDR10+ videos in over a billion shades of color. Plus, take unbelievably vivid high-resolution selfies with a 60 MP* front camera.



*The 60MP sensor combines 4 pixels into 1, for an effective photo resolution of 15MP.



50 MP main camera

Go beyond high resolution

The 50 MP high-res camera is just the start. Shoot with 32x more focusing pixels using instant all-pixel focus, and get faster, more accurate performance in any light. Eliminate unwanted shakes with OIS, so your photos are always crystal clear. Capture sharp details in bright daylight, and then as the light gets dimmer, let in tons more light by combining every four pixels into one massive ultra pixel. And the brilliance goes way beyond photos—record HDR10+ videos with over a billion shades of color.



HDR10+ recording

Record over a billion shades of color

Shoot breathtaking videos that meet strict HDR10+ standards for color accuracy, color range, brightness, and contrast. Make your videos shine in over a billion shades of color. Even share your high-quality content on YouTube and other apps that support HDR10+.

50 MP Ultrawide + 50 MP Macro Vision

Go ultra-wide or get close up

You don’t have to sacriﬁce quality when you’re ﬁtting more into the frame. Now capture ultra-wide photos with amazing high-res detail in daylight. By combining multiple pixels into one large Quad pixel, the ultra-wide sensor boosts brightness and sharpness in low light, too. For extreme close ups, there’s built-in Macro Vision, which brings you 4x closer to your subject than a standard lens—as close as 2.5 cm away. Capture even the tiniest of details in food, arts & crafts, nature photos, and more.

60 MP front camera

Super high-res selﬁes

Take stunning, ultra-high resolution selﬁes with a dedicated selﬁe camera. Quad Pixel technology combines every four pixels into one for 4x better low-light sensitivity and brilliant results. You can also record videos in 4K UHD from selfie camera

8K video recording

Big screen quality

Record cinematic quality videos right on your phone. With 8K resolution you get over 26 million pixels of resolution, the highest video resolution possible on a smartphone today.

Real-time HDR

Bring HDR into view

With high dynamic range available right in the viewﬁnder, you can see intricate details and even more brightness across the whole photo—before you take the shot. Reduce the ghosting eﬀect of HDR photos while using less power to capture a beautiful HDR image.

Best-in-segment 144Hz 10-bit OLED Display with HDR10+

Brilliant anyway you look at it

Watch your favorite shows and movies come to life in vibrant colors oﬀset by deep black on a 6.7″ Max Vision OLED display. View over a billion shades of true-to-life color with improved brightness and contrast. And view without any lag thanks to the unbelievably smooth 144 Hz refresh rate.

OLED, DCI-P3 color, HDR10+

Color like no other

Enjoy over a billion possible shades of color thanks to 10-bit display technology. With a 25% larger color range* and HDR10+ certiﬁcation, experience your favorite movies, shows, and games in vivid, true-to-life colors with improved brightness and contrast.

*Compared to phones with sRGB color space; based on use of DCI-P3 color space with 25% larger color gamut than sRGB.

DC dimming

Dim the ﬂicker quicker

Reduce visible screen ﬂicker by adjusting screen brightness with new DC dimming technology. Especially useful for those with sensitive eyes.

Fastest 68W Turbopower charging

Unbelievable battery. Fastest TurboPower™ charging.

Connect at 5G speed³ and do everything you want to do without worrying about battery life with a 4800 mAh battery. Need to fuel up fast? New TurboPower 68W charges over 50% in 15 minutes¹.

Wireless charging

Charge wirelessly

With 15-watt TurboPower, you can recharge without the hassle of wires getting in the way. Even give a little battery life to a friend using 5-watt power sharing.

Audio tuned by Dolby Atmos

Stereo speakers

Sound as it should be

You want your favorite videos, games, music, and phone calls to sound crisp, clear, and loud. With two large stereo speakers, you can listen with improved bass, cleaner vocals, and even more clarity at higher volumes. And since they’re working together in stereo, sound travels from one to the other to match the action on screen.

Dolby Atmos

Add a new dimension of audio

Immerse yourself to the three-dimensional sound of Dolby Atmos. Make your favorite movies sound richer and more natural. And listen to music with enhanced depth and clarity, bringing you closer to the artist and their intention.

Ready For 3.0

Unleash your phone on the big screen

Your smartphone has power just waiting to be unleashed. That’s why there’s Ready For, which ampliﬁes everything your phone is capable of. Simply connect wired or wirelessly and you’re ready to go. Move your phone’s games to the big screen for a huge boost of adrenaline. Feel like you’re right in the room during video calls. And use your apps on a desktop display, giving you more space to work and play.*

Design Overview

Design summary

Sleek meets sophisticated

You’ll love the sleek design featuring premium 3D satin matte glass that shimmers with hints of color. The frame wraps around the edges of the device, seamlessly blending with the front and rear glass. Even the ﬁngerprint reader is curved to match the edges of the device, while still unlocking instantly.

Design: water repellent

IP52 – Water repellent. Worry proof.

Never let spills or splashes get in your way. Whether you’re going for a run or taking a call in the rain, a water-repellent design helps keep your phone protected inside and out*

Near Stock Android 12 Experience

Clean Android

Experience a cleaner version of Android with no clunky software skins or duplicate apps to get in your way. Just a super simple UI you’ll love. Plus get assured upgrades to Android 13 & 14 with 3 years of security updates.



ThinkShield for mobile

Protect what matters

Data privacy matters to you, so it means everything to us. That’s why there’s ThinkShield for mobile, which enhances protection at every level from the factory to the phone. With a suite of hardware and software security features that meet the highest standards, you know your data is better protected from malware, phishing, and other threats.

Availability & Pricing

motorola edge 30 pro is available in the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB Storage variant with two beautiful coloroptions: Cosmos Blue and Stardust White.

The all new motorola edge 30 pro will go on sale from 4th March 2022, exclusively on Flipkart as well as leading retail stores at an incredible price of Rs. 49,999

Incredible Offers & Discounts

Flat Rs. 5000 Instant Discount on Flipkart and Rs. 5000 Cashback on retail stores – Applicable on purchases made using SBI credit cards – both EMI and Non EMI transactions during offer period. Effective consumer price with the SBI bank offer: Rs. 44,999/-*

No Cost EMIs – 3, 6 & 9 months oncredit and debit cards from all leading banks.

Rs. 10,000* worth of benefits from Reliance Jio.

*T&C Apply.

For more details, visit: Find The Edge Fh54 Fg54 Store Online – Buy Find The Edge Fh54 Fg54 Online at Best Price in India | Flipkart.com



