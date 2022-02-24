Peak India Joins India Diversity Forum as a Corporate Member

Business Wire India

Peak, an international Decision Intelligence platform founded in Jaipur, announced their partnership with India Diversity Forum (IDF), an independent industry body working in the field of Diversity and Inclusion (D&I). IDF was formed to spread awareness around diversity and inclusion, to establish best practices and guiding principles for corporates in this domain by collaborating with companies across the globe and receiving inputs from them.

Peak is a strong believer in people friendly policies. Its mission is two-fold, to democratize Decision Intelligence within every business, and to build a company its people love to be part of. Peak has partnered with IDF to have access to the forum’s diverse network and continue its work developing and championing D&I best practice. It will allow the two organizations to join synergies and work collectively towards the common goal of promoting D&I in the workplace.

Peak as an organization has a plethora of welcoming policies for the benefit of employees. It provides equal working opportunities to all, fair and equal compensation, a Macbook for new joiners, free medical insurance for employees and their families, as well as collaborative learning opportunities and the freedom to travel and work from any Peak office in the world. The company also gives equal importance to the growth and well being of the employees with enhanced parental leave, a free subscription for applications on meditation technique, workouts, yoga and much more. Further, realising the significance of work-life balance, Peak provides employees with competitive holiday allowance and hybrid working options, as well as the ability to work one month of the year from any location in the world.

Preeti Ahuja, Head of People India, at Peak expressed, “Peak is committed to creating a welcoming and inclusive environment for everyone. Since we were founded in 2015, we have strived to build a diverse and representative team, but we know there’s more we can do. We’re delighted to be a member of a prestigious industry body like India Diversity Forum (IDF), which has pledged to spread awareness about Diversity and Inclusion across industries and organisations. This partnership will enable us to share, learn, iterate and improve the work we’re already doing to ensure that Peakers around the world love being a part of our company.”



Rishi Kapoor, Head – Management Committee, India Diversity Forum is thrilled to welcome Peak as a valuable member company. He further added, “India Diversity Forum is becoming the leading D&I voice for corporate India. As we grow with the support of our fellow members, we have 250+ companies on board with us furthering the cause of diversity and inclusion in the Indian context. We are happy to have Peak join us on this journey. It is encouraging to see scaleups taking a keen interest in D&I. These companies are the future of India and they are leading the way by taking up the D&I pledge early on. As more member companies join us on this journey to make India Inc. free of any discrimination, we are confident that Indian workplaces will be more humane and happy.”

Peak is a Decision Intelligence platform, with a suite of outcome-focused features. It enables customers to build and integrate AI-powered solutions that direct decision-making. It currently has an office in Jaipur, India with a total employee strength of nearly 300 people globally, and aims to add another 400 professionals this year across cities including Jaipur, Mumbai, and Pune. The new job roles will include opportunities for Software Engineers and Data Scientists.

